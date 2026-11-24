Big capacities, dual baskets and clever designs: Five air fryers to shop this White Friday
White Friday is a good opportunity to reconsider the air fryer you've had sitting in your shopping basket. This year's selection includes large family models, dual-basket machines and slimmer designs that make better use of limited kitchen space. But the right purchase depends on how you cook and overall ease.
Our top pick is the Ninja Double Stack XL, which combines a generous 9.5-litre capacity with two vertically arranged drawers and four cooking levels. It's particularly appealing for families preparing several dishes at once. The Philips 3000 Series offers a more conventional dual-basket layout, while Black+Decker, Nutricook and Cosori cater to different kitchen arrangements and cooking routines.
Here are five models to consider during White Friday 2026, with the features that matter beyond the price.
The Ninja Double Stack XL is our top recommendation for households that regularly cook several dishes together but want to preserve valuable counter space.
Its two 4.75-litre drawers sit vertically rather than side by side, providing 9.5 litres of combined capacity. Ninja says the design is 30 per cent slimmer than its AF400 model. Two removable racks also allow food to be arranged across four cooking levels, making it possible to prepare a main dish and several accompaniments in one appliance.
Each drawer operates independently, with six functions covering air frying, roasting, baking, reheating, dehydrating and Max Crisp. The Sync feature coordinates different cooking times so both drawers finish together. Match applies identical settings when preparing larger quantities of the same food.
For families juggling different dinner preferences, that flexibility is the main attraction. Dishwasher-safe drawers and crisper plates also make cleaning more manageable after a substantial meal.
Key specifications
Capacity: 9.5L, split between two 4.75L drawers
Cooking: Six functions, four levels with included racks
Design: Vertical dual-zone layout
What we like
Separate controls for two dishes
Sync and Match settings for family meals
Dishwasher-safe removable components
Best for: Families of four or more, frequent entertainers and households wanting generous capacity without a wide appliance.
The Philips 3000 Series makes sense for households that regularly prepare a main course and side dish at different temperatures.
Its 9-litre capacity is divided between two differently sized baskets. The larger compartment accommodates substantial portions, while the smaller one works well for vegetables, potatoes or an individual serving. This arrangement is particularly useful when the two dishes require different cooking times.
Philips includes a timing feature designed to have both baskets finish together. Eight presets and a digital touchscreen simplify everyday operation, while the brand's Rapid Air technology circulates heated air around the food.
The unequal basket sizes are a practical difference from models with identical compartments. You can allocate more space to chicken or fish without dedicating half the appliance to a smaller accompaniment.
Dishwasher-safe components are another welcome feature, especially for households using the air fryer daily. Its side-by-side design suits kitchens with enough horizontal worktop space.
Key specifications
Capacity: 9L across two differently sized baskets
Power: 2750W
Controls: Digital touchscreen with eight presets
What we like
Different basket sizes for mains and sides
Coordinated cooking completion
Dishwasher-safe removable baskets
Best for: Busy couples and families preparing complete dinners with separate cooking requirements.
For shoppers who prefer one generous cooking compartment, the Black+Decker AF7210-B5 offers a straightforward alternative to dual-zone machines.
The 7.2-litre basket provides space for larger portions of chips, chicken pieces or roasted vegetables without dividing the available capacity between separate drawers. This makes it particularly appealing if you usually cook one dish at a time.
A viewing window is one of its most useful features. Rather than opening the basket repeatedly to inspect food, you can check its appearance during cooking. The digital LED controls provide eight cooking options, including a dehydrating function, while the adjustable temperature settings allow more control over different recipes.
Its 1800W heating system uses circulating hot air, and the removable dishwasher-safe basket helps reduce the effort involved in cleaning. A cool-touch handle is included for everyday handling.
This is the model to consider if your priority is a spacious single basket, uncomplicated controls and the convenience of checking food through a window.
Key specifications
Capacity: 7.2L single basket
Power: 1800W
Features: Eight cooking options and viewing window
What we like
Large uninterrupted cooking compartment
Window for checking food
Dishwasher-safe basket
Best for: Households cooking larger batches of one dish, or shoppers moving up from a smaller single-basket air fryer
The Nutricook Slim XL is a useful option for anyone who wants substantial cooking capacity without giving up too much counter width.
Its 7.6-litre basket uses a narrow, elongated design, making it suitable for kitchens where appliances need to fit alongside a coffee machine, kettle or food processor. Unlike a vertical dual-zone model, it retains a single cooking compartment.
The basket incorporates a clear viewing window and internal light, allowing you to monitor food without pulling it out. Nutricook also provides three main cooking modes, Air Fry, Bake and Reheat, alongside five food presets covering fries, chicken, fish, steak and samosas.
According to Nutricook's official specifications, temperatures range from 40°C to 200°C, giving the appliance flexibility beyond conventional air frying. Its dishwasher-safe basket and tray are helpful for regular use.
The slim shape is particularly appealing if you often prepare family-sized portions but rarely need two independent cooking temperatures.
Key specifications
Capacity: 7.6L
Power: 1700W, per manufacturer
Design: Slim single basket with viewing window
What we like
Narrow design with generous basket capacity
Internal light and clear window
Dishwasher-safe basket and tray
Best for: Apartments, compact kitchens and households that prefer one large basket with a space-conscious shape
The Cosori Turbo Tower Compact offers another way to cook two dishes independently while keeping the appliance relatively narrow.
Its 8.6-litre capacity is divided between two 4.3-litre drawers stacked vertically. At 27.5cm wide, the design is particularly relevant to kitchens where horizontal space is limited.
Each drawer has its own top heating system and DC motor. Cosori provides six cooking functions, including air frying, roasting, grilling, baking, reheating and drying, with fan speeds matched to the selected programme.
A notable difference is the ceramic-coated cooking surface, which Cosori describes as PFAS-free. Both baskets are dishwasher-safe, making them practical for everyday use.
The combined capacity is slightly smaller than the Ninja Double Stack XL, but the Cosori remains a compelling option for couples and smaller families who value independent cooking zones.
Its vertical layout also makes it worth comparing directly with the Ninja during White Friday, particularly once the live offers and local warranty terms have been checked.
Key specifications
Capacity: 8.6L, two 4.3L baskets
Power: 2630W
Design: Vertical dual-zone, 27.5cm wide
What we like
Independent heating for both drawers
Ceramic-coated, dishwasher-safe baskets
Narrow countertop footprint
Best for: Couples and smaller families seeking two cooking zones in a compact vertical appliance.
Capacity should reflect what you cook, not just household size. A single 7-litre basket may be more useful for preparing one large batch than two smaller compartments with a higher combined capacity. If you regularly prepare mains and sides simultaneously, separate cooking zones become more valuable.
Consider the drawer arrangement. Side-by-side models such as the Philips provide easy access to both baskets, while vertical designs such as the Ninja and Cosori use less counter width. Measure the available space, including clearance around the appliance for ventilation.
Cleaning convenience matters. Dishwasher-safe baskets and removable trays can make a noticeable difference if you use your air fryer several times a week. Viewing windows are useful for monitoring food, although they are not essential to cooking performance.
For UAE buyers, check that the exact model supports the local 220 to 240V supply, uses a suitable Type G plug and includes applicable UAE warranty coverage. Imported versions may have different electrical specifications or support arrangements.
Finally, compare the live White Friday price with the product's specifications and warranty.
The Ninja Double Stack XL SL400ME is our overall recommendation. Its combination of 9.5 litres, independent cooking zones and four-level arrangement gives families considerable flexibility, particularly when preparing meals with several components.
The Philips 3000 Series is an appealing alternative if you prefer two side-by-side baskets, with a larger compartment for mains and a smaller one for sides.
For shoppers who usually cook one dish at a time, the Black+Decker AF7210-B5 offers a spacious basket and useful viewing window. The Nutricook Slim XL is worth considering where counter width is limited, while the Cosori Turbo Tower Compact provides a narrower dual-zone alternative with ceramic-coated baskets.
White Friday makes these models worth comparing, but the most useful deal is the one that matches your cooking habits and available kitchen space.
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