Upgrade your kitchen this Yellow Friday with extra savings on noon
From preparing breakfast and brewing your morning coffee to keeping your home spotless, the right appliances can make everyday routines considerably easier. Whether you're looking to upgrade your kitchen essentials or invest in smarter cleaning solutions, choosing the right appliances can save time, simplify household chores and make daily life more convenient.
If you're looking to give your home a practical upgrade, noon brings together a range of appliances from leading brands, offering solutions for everything from cooking and food preparation to cleaning. Here are five appliances worth considering for your home.
A microwave is one of those kitchen essentials that quickly becomes indispensable. Whether you're reheating leftovers, warming up a quick meal or preparing something simple, the Toshiba 20L M Series Solo Microwave Oven is designed to make everyday cooking more convenient.
With a 20-litre capacity and 700W power output, this microwave offers a practical solution for everyday household needs. Its manual controls make operation straightforward, while its compact design makes it suitable for kitchens where space is a consideration.
20-litre capacity for everyday household use
700W power output for convenient reheating and heating
Simple manual controls for easy operation
Practical design for everyday kitchen convenience
Keeping floors clean can be a time-consuming task, particularly in busy households. The Dyson Cyclone V10 Submarine is designed to bring greater convenience to everyday cleaning with its cordless format and wet and dry cleaning capabilities.
Combining Dyson's cordless vacuum technology with a dedicated wet roller cleaner head, it offers a versatile cleaning solution for tackling everyday dirt and spills on suitable hard floors. Its design makes it easier to move around the home without being restricted by a power cord.
For households looking to simplify their cleaning routine, this is an appliance worth exploring.
Wet and dry cleaning capabilities
Cordless design for greater flexibility around the home
Designed to tackle both everyday dust and wet spills
0.77 litre bin capacity
Preparing meals often involves several time-consuming steps, from chopping vegetables and slicing ingredients to mixing dough and preparing different recipes. The Kenwood FDP05.50GY Food Processor is designed to bring multiple food preparation functions into one compact appliance.
Powered by a 750W motor, it comes with a range of attachments, including a reversible slicing and grating disc, an emulsifying disc, a dough tool and a knife blade. It also includes a blender attachment, making it a versatile addition to the kitchen.
Whether you're preparing ingredients for everyday meals, making dough or blending ingredients, this Kenwood food processor can help streamline your kitchen routine.
750W motor for versatile food preparation
2-litre bowl capacity
Multiple attachments for slicing, grating, whisking and kneading
Includes a blender attachment for added versatility
Air fryers have become increasingly popular among households looking for convenient ways to prepare meals. The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer takes this convenience further with its two independent cooking drawers, allowing you to prepare different dishes at the same time.
With a generous combined capacity of 9.5 litres and six cooking functions, this appliance offers flexibility for everything from everyday meals to larger family portions. Its Dual Zone functionality makes it particularly useful when preparing different foods that require different cooking settings.
For busy households looking to make meal preparation more convenient, the Ninja Foodi is a versatile kitchen upgrade.
Generous 9.5-litre capacity
Two independent cooking drawers
Six cooking functions for different meal preparations
2,470W power output
Comes with a two-year warranty
For coffee lovers, having a good cup of coffee at home can make all the difference to the start of the day. The Philips Series 4400 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine is designed to make preparing your favourite coffee easier, whether you prefer a traditional hot espresso or a refreshing iced coffee.
With 12 hot and iced coffee recipes, this fully automatic machine offers plenty of choice at the touch of a button. Its 1.8-litre water tank and 1,500W power output make it a practical option for households where coffee is part of the daily routine.
From a quick morning espresso to an iced coffee during the afternoon, this machine brings greater variety and convenience to your everyday coffee experience.
12 hot and iced coffee recipes
Fully automatic coffee preparation
1.8-litre water tank capacity
Convenient option for enjoying different coffee styles at home
Upgrading your home doesn't always mean undertaking a complete makeover. Sometimes, the right appliances can make the biggest difference to your everyday routine.
From convenient cooking and smarter food preparation to effortless cleaning and café-style coffee at home, these five picks offer practical ways to make everyday life easier.
Explore these appliances and discover more deals on leading home appliance brands on noon. With a wide selection of products across kitchen appliances, cleaning solutions and home essentials, noon makes it easier to find the right products for your home.
Shop now on noon and give your home the upgrade it deserves.