From preparing breakfast and brewing your morning coffee to keeping your home spotless, the right appliances can make everyday routines considerably easier. Whether you're looking to upgrade your kitchen essentials or invest in smarter cleaning solutions, choosing the right appliances can save time, simplify household chores and make daily life more convenient.

If you're looking to give your home a practical upgrade, noon brings together a range of appliances from leading brands, offering solutions for everything from cooking and food preparation to cleaning. Here are five appliances worth considering for your home.

1. Toshiba 20L M Series Solo Microwave Oven

Everyday convenience made simple

A microwave is one of those kitchen essentials that quickly becomes indispensable. Whether you're reheating leftovers, warming up a quick meal or preparing something simple, the Toshiba 20L M Series Solo Microwave Oven is designed to make everyday cooking more convenient.

With a 20-litre capacity and 700W power output, this microwave offers a practical solution for everyday household needs. Its manual controls make operation straightforward, while its compact design makes it suitable for kitchens where space is a consideration.

Why consider it?