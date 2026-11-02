The car is basically a second home in the UAE

From food truck dinners to late-night conversations
There is a particular kind of evening in the UAE that begins with someone saying, “Let's go get something to eat,” and ends with everyone wondering how it got so late.
The plan is usually simple. Meet a friend, drive to a food truck, order something, eat in the car and head home. But somewhere between the first bite and the last sip of karak, the evening takes on a life of its own.
Suddenly, nobody is in a hurry to leave.
The car becomes a second home, complete with a favorite seat, a phone charger that never seems to work and a collection of receipts that nobody remembers putting there.
Across the UAE, food trucks have become part of the everyday social scene. They offer something that restaurants sometimes cannot: the freedom to arrive whenever you want, order what you like and enjoy your meal without feeling that you need to leave once the plates are cleared.
In Abu Dhabi, places such as Al Qana, Al Forsan and Hudayriyat have become familiar destinations for these evenings. In Dubai, Last Exit offers the kind of setting where a quick stop can easily turn into a much longer outing. Sharjah's Aljada has its own appeal, bringing people together over food and the simple pleasure of spending time outside.
The attraction is not always about finding the newest restaurant or trying the most expensive dish. Sometimes, it is just about getting out of the house with friends, driving somewhere different and having a reason to spend a few hours together.
And the car is often where the real evening begins.
Anyone who has spent an evening with friends in a parked car knows how quickly the original plan can disappear.
The food is finished. Someone suggests watching an episode of a show. Another person says they have something to tell everyone. Before long, the group is watching a full episode, discussing the plot and somehow moving on to a completely unrelated conversation.
The car becomes a tiny private cinema, with the air conditioning running and the volume turned up just enough to drown out the noise outside.
Sometimes, the show never even gets finished.
The conversation takes over, moving from university and work to relationships, childhood memories and the latest drama in everyone's life. There is always one friend who says, “Okay, last thing,” before starting another story that lasts 20 minutes.
And when the conversation finally slows down, someone inevitably asks, “Should we get something else?”
The car is not just a place for group outings. For many people, it is also a quiet escape from the demands of everyday life.
A solo food truck visit can be the perfect way to spend an evening without having to make plans with anyone. You can order your favorite meal, park somewhere comfortable and enjoy a little time to yourself.
For students and people balancing work with other responsibilities, it can even become an informal office.
A laptop on the passenger seat, a drink in the cup holder and a few unanswered emails can turn a food truck stop into a productive evening. Sometimes, getting out of the house is enough to make a task feel less overwhelming.
There is also something comforting about sitting in the car after a long day, with no one asking questions and no immediate need to be anywhere else.
You can eat, finish your work, listen to music or simply sit quietly for a while.
Every car has its own personality, especially when it becomes a regular meeting place. There is the friend who always drives, the one who insists on choosing the music and the person who takes 15 minutes to decide what to order despite choosing the same meal every time.
There are also the familiar routines: adjusting the air conditioning, passing around fries, connecting a phone to the car speakers and asking everyone if they want anything before placing the order.
These small moments are part of what makes the experience feel so personal.
Food trucks have given people another reason to spend time together, but the car is what makes the experience feel familiar. It is where friendships are maintained, work gets done and ordinary evenings turn into memories.
In a country where driving is such a big part of everyday life, it makes sense that the car has become more than just a way to get from one place to another.
Sometimes, it is the destination itself.
And if the food is finished but nobody is ready to leave, there is always room for one more conversation.