When do UAE residents trade indoor plans for the great outdoors
There is a particular moment in the UAE when the weather finally feels different. You step outside, take a breath and realise you are not immediately looking for the nearest air-conditioned room.
It might only be a slight breeze, or temperatures dropping just enough to make standing outside comfortable, but suddenly, everyone has plans.
The group chat that has been quiet for weeks starts coming alive. Someone suggests going for a walk, another mentions an outdoor café, and before you know it, a simple evening at home has turned into a full night out.
In the UAE, the first cool evening is practically an invitation to go outside.
For some, the first sign of winter means it is time to head straight to the desert.
The camping chairs come out of storage, the thermos is filled, and someone inevitably volunteers to bring karak. Families and groups of friends start planning desert trips, whether it is a quiet evening under the stars or a full barbecue with enough food to feed twice the number of people invited.
There is something about sitting in the desert when the weather is finally pleasant. Conversations last longer, the tea tastes better, and nobody seems particularly interested in checking the time.
Of course, there is always one person who insists on bringing extra blankets, even when everyone else thinks a light jacket will do.
The moment temperatures drop, outdoor seating becomes the most requested table in town.
Cafés that were previously appreciated for their interiors suddenly become popular for their terraces. People are willing to wait a little longer for a table outside, even if it means standing around until one becomes available.
Coffee dates turn into longer conversations, afternoon catch-ups stretch into the evening, and a quick takeaway becomes an excuse to sit outside for another hour.
It is also the season when ordering an iced coffee no longer feels like a decision that needs explaining. Some habits simply do not change with the weather.
One of the biggest changes is how people start spending their evenings.
Places such as Al Qana in Abu Dhabi become particularly inviting when the weather cools down. What might have been a quick visit during the hotter months can turn into a long walk along the waterfront, with stops for coffee, dinner or simply taking in the surroundings.
Suddenly, walking is no longer something people squeeze into their schedules before sunrise or after sunset. It becomes the plan itself.
Friends meet for evening strolls, families bring their children out, and couples find themselves walking a little further than they originally intended.
Even a simple walk feels like an activity when the weather is on your side.
The first cool evening also brings a familiar change to wardrobes across the UAE.
The lighter summer clothes slowly make room for thicker fabrics. Velvet and heavier winter abayas start appearing, while men bring out their winter kandoras in different colours and materials.
Hoodies return to everyday outfits, jackets suddenly become necessary, and someone will inevitably announce that it is officially cold.
There is also the familiar disagreement over the temperature. One person is enjoying the breeze, another is reaching for a cardigan, while someone else insists that it is still not cold enough.
Perhaps the nicest thing about the first cool evenings is how they change the pace of everyday life.
A quick dinner becomes a long one. A coffee run turns into a drive around the city. A planned hour outdoors becomes an entire evening, simply because nobody is in a hurry to go home.
After months of planning around the heat, there is something refreshing about being able to enjoy the outdoors without thinking too much about the weather.
And while the cooler months bring plenty of activities, it is often the simplest moments that people look forward to most: sitting outside with friends, drinking karak in the desert, walking by the water or enjoying a coffee without rushing back indoors.
In the UAE, it does not take a dramatic drop in temperature to change the mood. Sometimes, all it takes is one cool breeze and a message in the group chat: “Shall we go out?”