This year may run warmer. The NCM puts the chance of El Niño conditions prevailing from November 2026 through March 2027 at 96 per cent. It says this could bring above-average temperatures and rainfall to the UAE, particularly towards the latter part of that period, with El Niño expected to begin affecting weather patterns in January. Gulf News has also reported that temperatures and rainfall are expected to be near or above seasonal averages over the same period.