A young couple braves the cold weather in Dubai's Jumeirah beach. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News Archive

Dubai: UAE residents can expect a drop in temperatures as the cooler season is set to sweep across the country by the first week of December.

Ebrahim Al Jarwan, member of the Arab Union for Space and Astronomy and a Sharjah-based meteorologist, explained that according to the Arab seasons, there are 28 constellations and each of them “is related to different seasons.”

Over the coming weeks, residents in the UAE are expected to feel a difference in the air as the Arabian Peninsula, and the deserts in Syria, Jordan and Iraq, will all be affected by medium to heavy bouts of rain, accompanied by northwesterly to westerly winds

“Soon, we will start the Al Marba’aniyah season, which is expected to fall on December 7 and continue until January 15, 2020,” said Al Jarwan.

“Minimum temperatures in the Arabian Peninsula will drop close to zero in the northern regions, and below 10C in the central and southern regions,” he said.

The Al Marba’aniyah season determines the start of the colder weather, where temperatures are expected to drop down at night to 11 degrees Celsius and reach highs of 23 degrees Celsius during the day.

“After that, we then move on to the Al Butain season, which is the peak of the cold season, and that will most likely start from the middle of January to February 10, 2020,” explained Al Jarwan.