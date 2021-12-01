Last half of the month of December marks the official beginning of winter in the UAE

Dubai: It’s official – winter is here. The month of December is going to bring a drop in temperatures and the winter season will begin in the third week of the month.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), December 23 will mark the beginning of winter solstice, which is when we will have the shortest day and the longest night of the year. After that, the days will gradually get longer, and the nights shorter.

Cool temperatures, chilly nights and rain

Temperatures are expected to decrease as the month progresses. The UAE will be affected by extension of high pressure coming from the north accompanied by north-westerly air flow causing significant decrease of air temperatures during nights, especially over internal parts and mountainous regions.

According to the NCM, average temperatures in December range from 17.7°C to 21.6°C. Whereas maximum temperatures range from 22°C to 27 °C. Minimum temperatures range from 13°C to 17°C.

According to data collected over the years, the highest temperature ever recorded in the UAE in the month of December is 37 °C in 2016 at Abu Dhabi’s Sweihan area.

Be prepared with your sweaters if you are planning lots of picnics and road trips this month, as the lowest temperature ever recorded in the UAE in December is - 0.7 °C in 2004 at Ras Al Khaimah’s Jabal Jais.

Also, the country will be affected by westerly upper air troughs leading to development of low and medium clouds with chances of rain associated with thunder at times.

Highest rainfall ever recorded in December was 208.4 mm at Dhudna, a town in the eastern region of the UAE, in 2006.

The average wind speed is 11 km/h, while the fastest wind speed ever recorded in December was 87 km/h in 2019.

The relative humidity will increase especially during early mornings due to the passage of moist and moderate air masses over the Arabian Gulf towards the country. These conditions may also lead to fog and mist formation.