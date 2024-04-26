Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Justice has streamlined its services to make the customer experience simpler, faster, and more effective.

This aligns with its goal of enhancing services as part of nationwide efforts to offer world-leading government services and ease customer journeys.

Through the development of these services, the ministry has reduced the number of steps and focuses on customer needs.

The newly-developed system shortens the time of providing the editing and documentation service for contracts. For which the submission time has been shortened by 50 per cent and the number of fields that must be filled out to obtain them has been reduced by 70 per cent.

The streamlined system makes extensive use of digital technology to speed up customer services. Image Credit: UAE Ministry of Justice

Contracts

The number of fields in the marriage contracts service is also shortened by 40 per cent and the submission time is cut by half, shortened from 20 minutes to only 10 minutes.

As for the documentation service, the streamlined system shortens the number of fields in documentation, and service increases by 57 per cent as the submission time is reduced from 15 minutes to 5 minutes.

Work teams

The ministry, at the current stage, and in coordination between its technical work teams and the work teams of its strategic partners, including the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security, was able to achieve the targets by avoiding duplication of data of customers and parties to transactions.