Abu Dhabi: The UAE decided to waive all traffic violations incurred by Omani citizens from 2018 to 2023.
The move follows the recent visit by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman to the UAE last Monday, 22 April.
During the visit, Sultan Haitham discussed with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the deep-rooted, historical, and fraternal relations between the UAE and Oman and cooperation in various fields to serve the mutual interests of the two countries and meet the aspirations of their peoples.
The two sides also discussed a number of regional and international issues of common interest.