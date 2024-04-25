To mark the inauguration, the Crown Prince of Dubai went on a diving expedition with American investor Ray Dalio, and shared a 96-seconds-long clip on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Sheikh Hamdan posted: “I was happy to be joined by @RayDalio for an unforgettable diving expedition, marking the inauguration of 'Dubai Reef' – the world’s largest marine conservation initiative. This project promises a host of benefits for marine biodiversity, our planet's health, and economic prosperity. It's a testament to Dubai's commitment to sustainability and serves as a blueprint for global environmental projects.”

Dubai Reef spans more than 600 sq/km, an area equivalent to over 85,000 football fields.

Dubai Reef spans an area equivalent to over 85,000 football fields. Image Credit: @HamdanMohammed/Twitter

The design of these reefs exceeds 400,000 cubic meters in total volume, with an estimated capacity to capture over seven million tons of carbon annually, acting as a large natural carbon sink - carbon capture and storage works towards mitigating greenhouse gas emissions and climate change. This project also plays a pivotal role in coral reef habitat restoration, coastal protection and the revival of marine biodiversity along Dubai’s foreshore.

Coral reefs are among the most biologically diverse and valuable ecosystems on Earth. An estimated 25+ per cent of all marine life, are dependent on coral reefs at some point in their life cycle.

The Dubai Reef initiative is run by Dubai Can, which was launched by Sheikh Hamdan on February 5, 2022, with the aim to empower communities to reduce the use of single-use plastic water bottles.