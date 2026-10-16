Applications open October 19 for camping in Al Aqran and Al Thaniya with November 1 start
Umm Al Quwain: Umm Al Quwain Municipality will begin accepting applications for temporary winter camping permits on October 19, ahead of the new season starting on November 1.
Applications will remain open until October 30 for campsites in Al Aqran and Al Thaniya, with permits valid for periods ranging from three to six months.
Under regulations issued by the municipality for the 2026–2027 season, applications are restricted to holders of passports issued by the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain. Campsites must be used exclusively for private, temporary purposes by the permit holder.
The municipality has prohibited permit holders from renting out their allocated plots, conducting commercial activities or using the sites for purposes other than those specified in their permits.
Applicants must pay the required fees and security deposit within three days of their applications being approved. Failure to do so will result in the cancellation of the permit application.
Campers must remain within the boundaries of their allocated plots, maintain cleanliness and comply with Civil Defence fire prevention and safety requirements throughout their stay.
The regulations also prohibit reckless driving in camping areas, as well as the use of floodlights, loudspeakers and drones that could disturb others.
Permit holders must comply with applicable laws and respect the customs and traditions of Umm Al Quwain and the UAE.
The municipality warned that violations of the camping regulations could result in permit cancellation, penalties and the confiscation of the security deposit.