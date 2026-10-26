Dubai opens winter camping season with first caravan plots and daily rental camps

Dubai Municipality announces registration details for the 2026–2027 season in Al Ruwayyah
Dubai: Desert nights under the stars are about to get a lot roomier. Dubai Municipality has opened registration for the 2026–2027 winter camping season at Al Ruwayyah, increasing capacity by approximately 120% to 600 camps.
The municipality on Monday announced that the winter camping season runs from November 1, 2026 to April 30, 2027, and UAE nationals can register and reserve their plots online.
Double-sized plots of up to 800 square metres are back, alongside standard plots of 400 square metres.
For the first time, there are also 50 dedicated caravan plots, plus 10 fully equipped camps available for daily rental. They are ideal for visitors who want the desert experience without setting up and equipping their own camp.
Al Ruwayyah is also being shaped into a livelier community hub. Dubai Municipality has designated 10 spaces for winter events, family gatherings, community programmes, recreational experiences and seasonal markets.
Dedicated investment opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will let local entrepreneurs introduce food and beverage services, desert activities and recreational experiences for campers and visitors.
Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said the season “marks an important step” in developing Al Ruwayyah as an integrated winter destination. He added that the current improvements are a foundation for “more diverse experiences” and stronger community connections in the years ahead.
UAE nationals can register and reserve plots through the website wintercamp.dm.gov.ae or the DubaiNow app.
Seasonal reservations are available for periods of three to six months, while caravan plots and fully equipped daily rental camps have separate booking options, subject to the applicable requirements.
Seasonal permit holders can design and equip their camps to suit their needs once the necessary permits are issued and plot boundaries are demarcated. Campers must follow the approved regulations, including installing temporary fencing and using camps exclusively for family purposes and camping activities. Dedicated spaces have also been allocated for participating government entities to set up their own camps.