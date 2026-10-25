Dubai will see highs of 34°C on Sunday, while Liwa and Al Ruwais may reach a high of 37°C
Dubai: Rain could fall across northern and eastern parts of the UAE on Sunday, October 25, with unsettled weather expected to continue through Wednesday, bringing gusty winds, blowing dust and the possibility of fog in some areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM forecast fair to partly cloudy conditions on Sunday, with convective clouds likely to develop over northern and eastern regions, potentially bringing rainfall.
Humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Monday morning across some coastal and inland areas, raising the possibility of fog or mist.
Winds will blow from the southeast before shifting northwest, remaining light to moderate but becoming stronger at times around cloud formations. The NCM's daily forecast puts wind speeds at 10 to 20km/h, reaching 35km/h.
Seas will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Temperatures to reach 37°C
Temperatures on Sunday are expected to reach 35°C in Abu Dhabi, 34°C in Dubai and 35°C in Sharjah and Ajman.
Al Ain is forecast to record a high of 36°C, while Liwa and Al Ruwais could see temperatures climb to 37°C. Fujairah will be slightly cooler, with a maximum of 33°C.
Elsewhere, temperatures are forecast to reach 35°C in Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah, and 36°C in Al Sila.
Minimum temperatures will range from 24°C in Ras Al Khaimah, Liwa and several other areas to 28°C in Al Ruwais.
Humidity could reach 85 per cent in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah, according to the NCM.
The unsettled weather is expected to continue on Monday, October 26, with fair to partly cloudy skies and a chance of rain as convective clouds develop over northern and eastern parts of the country.
Winds will blow from the southeast before shifting northwest, ranging from 10 to 25km/h and reaching 50km/h at times. Stronger winds around cloud formations could stir up dust.
Humidity will increase overnight and into Tuesday morning, with fog or mist possible in some coastal and inland areas. Seas will remain slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
On Tuesday, October 27, similar conditions are forecast, with further chances of rainfall in northern and eastern areas.
Southeasterly winds will turn northwesterly, reaching 50km/h at times and potentially causing blowing dust.
Humid conditions will persist overnight and into Wednesday morning, raising the possibility of fog or mist across some coastal and inland areas. Seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
By Wednesday, October 28, the possibility of rainfall will remain, with convective clouds expected to develop over northern and eastern parts of the UAE.
Winds will shift between southeasterly and northeasterly, ranging from 10 to 25km/h and reaching 50km/h at times, potentially stirring up dust.
Humidity will increase overnight and into Thursday morning, particularly over western coastal and inland areas, where fog or mist may form.
Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.