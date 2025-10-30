Weather shift: Temperatures in the UAE are dropping, here’s the forecast

Eastern UAE regions see major temperature drop, with minimums to dip below 15°C
Dubai: As October draws to a close, the UAE is welcoming a refreshing shift in weather, with early morning temperatures dipping noticeably and daytime highs now staying below 35°C. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), this marks the beginning of a gradual and pleasant cooling trend expected to continue in the days ahead setting the stage for more comfortable, outdoor-friendly conditions across the country.
The drop in temperatures is likely to become more pronounced over the weekend, bringing particularly pleasant evenings and early mornings that are ideal for outdoor activities. Eastern regions are expected to feel the most significant cooling, with minimum temperatures forecast to fall to around 15°C slightly cooler than the rest of the UAE.
Today’s forecast indicates generally fair to partly cloudy skies, with clouds forming in eastern and southern areas that may turn convective by afternoon. Expected highs are between 30°C and 35°C along coastal and island areas, 33°C to 38°C inland, and a cooler 22°C to 28°C in the mountain regions.
Residents should also anticipate higher humidity levels overnight and into Friday morning in some coastal and inland zones, which could lead to patches of fog or mist, especially toward the west. Winds will remain light to moderate, occasionally strengthening, while sea conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to stay calm ensuring safe conditions for marine activities.
