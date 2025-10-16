Weather shift: Temperatures in the UAE are dropping, here’s the forecast

Eastern UAE regions see major temperature drop, with minimums to dip below 20°C
Dubai: The UAE is embracing a refreshing change as early morning temperatures have notably decreased, with daytime maximums now settling below the 40°C mark. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), this is the start of a gradual and welcome decline in overall temperatures expected over the coming days, making way for more enjoyable weather.
This cooling trend is set to intensify over the weekend, promising pleasant weather, particularly during the night and early morning hours perfectly suited for various outdoor activities. The Eastern regions will experience the most noticeable drop, with minimum temperatures anticipated to dip to around 18, making them slightly cooler than the rest of the country.
For today, the forecast is fair to partly cloudy, with clouds expected to appear eastward and southward, which may become convective by the afternoon. Maximum temperatures are predicted as follows: Coastal and Islands areas will range from 32°C to 37°C; Internal areas will see temperatures between 35°C and 39°C; and the Mountain regions will be the coolest, with highs between 23°C and 30°C.
Residents should be aware of high humidity overnight and on Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas, which carries a chance of fog or mist formation, especially westward. Winds are forecast to be light to moderate, freshening at times. Furthermore, the sea conditions remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea, ensuring that marine activities will also be safe and suitable.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox