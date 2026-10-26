Nobody agrees on what counts as cold in the UAE

From velvet abayas to hoodies, the UAE has its own way of welcoming the cold
In the UAE, the first sign of winter is not always a drop in temperature. Sometimes, it is a girl showing up in a velvet abaya, a man wearing a dark green kandora, or someone finally deciding that it is cold enough to bring their favourite hoodie back into rotation.
And just like that, the annual debate begins: is it actually cold, or are we just excited that summer is finally giving us a break?
Ask five people in the UAE what counts as cold and you are likely to get five different answers. One person is reaching for a jacket when the temperature hits 25°C, while another is insisting that the weather is still too warm for anything beyond a light layer.
Then there are the people who seem personally offended by the idea of winter clothing before December.
But whether the temperature has genuinely dropped or we are simply ready for a change, the UAE has its own unmistakable way of easing into winter.
For many Emirati women, the seasonal wardrobe switch is a moment in itself.
The lightweight abayas that carried everyone through the warmer months gradually make way for heavier fabrics, richer colours and velvet pieces that suddenly feel perfectly appropriate for everyday wear.
There is something about a winter abaya that makes an ordinary outing feel a little more put together. Thicker fabrics, soft textures and deeper shades start appearing everywhere, from university campuses to shopping malls and weekend coffee runs.
And once the weather gets cooler, the excuses to wear them become endless.
A slightly breezy morning? Winter abaya. An evening outing? Definitely winter abaya. A temperature that has barely changed but feels different because the calendar says October? You already know the answer.
Of course, the real test is whether the outfit survives the journey from the air-conditioned car to the outdoors without becoming too warm. In the UAE, dressing for winter often means preparing for two completely different climates in the same afternoon.
Men have their own version of the winter wardrobe transition, and it goes beyond simply putting on a jacket.
Winter kandoras begin making their appearance, with different fabrics, textures and colours bringing a seasonal change to the traditional wardrobe. Lighter summer styles give way to heavier options that feel more suited to cooler mornings and evenings.
The colours change, too. Alongside the familiar whites, darker shades and richer tones start appearing, giving the kandora a different look for the season.
It is a subtle shift, but one that is hard to miss once winter starts settling in.
And, of course, the weather has to cooperate. There is little point committing to a heavier fabric if the afternoon sun decides it is still summer. The UAE’s unpredictable temperature swings mean timing the winter wardrobe switch is almost as important as choosing what to wear.
Then comes the return of the hoodie.
The familiar hoodies that have spent months tucked away in wardrobes suddenly become everyday essentials again. They reappear on university students, in cafés, on evening walks and during late-night drives when the air finally feels cool enough to justify wearing one.
Some people have been waiting for this moment since March.
Others seem to have been wearing hoodies all year, regardless of the weather, but winter gives everyone else a reason to join them.
There is also a particular comfort in putting on a favourite hoodie for the first time in months. It is familiar, cosy and often oversized enough to make an ordinary trip to the supermarket feel like a proper winter outing.
The only problem is that UAE winters are not always predictable. What feels like perfect hoodie weather at 8am can turn into a warm afternoon by lunchtime, leaving the hoodie draped over a chair, stuffed into a bag or carried around for the rest of the day.
Still, that has never stopped anyone from bringing one along.
Sure, there is the official winter start date, but ask around and the answers will vary.
For some, winter begins when the temperature drops into the low 20s. For others, it takes a genuinely chilly evening, a cool breeze or a noticeable drop after sunset before they are willing to call it winter.
There are also those who refuse to acknowledge the season until they can sit outdoors without checking whether the air-conditioning is still necessary.
The truth is that there is no universal temperature that officially signals winter for everyone in the UAE. It depends on personal preference, how accustomed someone is to the heat and whether they spend most of their day indoors or outside.
That is part of what makes the seasonal transition so entertaining. One person’s perfect weather is another person’s reason to reach for a blanket.
Perhaps the funniest part of winter in the UAE is that the excitement often begins before the weather has fully caught up.
The moment mornings feel a little less harsh and evenings become more comfortable, people start planning outdoor outings, choosing their winter wardrobes and looking forward to the months when sitting outside does not feel like a challenge.
The winter abayas come out. The kandoras change fabrics. The hoodies return. Suddenly, everyone’s wardrobe seems to agree on one thing, even if nobody can agree on the temperature.
And that is the beauty of winter in the UAE. It does not have to snow, and nobody needs to see their breath in the air before the season feels real.
Sometimes, all it takes is one cool evening, a favourite hoodie and the collective decision that, yes, it is finally cold enough.