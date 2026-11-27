The cold can also make muscles and connective tissues stiffer
Sticks and stones may break your bones, but a cold snap goes straight for the knees.
The long summer has finally loosened its grip on the UAE; mornings are crisper, evenings are cool enough to sit outside, and a few brave souls have even dug out a jacket. It's hardly a polar vortex, but the joints, it seems, are noticing.
As Dr. Ahmed Tamer Farag Ahmed Mohamed, a consultant in orthopaedic surgery at Medcare Shaikh Saqr Al Qasimi Hospital, explains, many people do notice that their joints feel stiffer or more uncomfortable when the weather gets colder. However, he draws a careful line between feeling worse and getting worse. "While low temperatures do not directly cause joint damage, they can influence how the body responds to movement and changes in the environment."
Many people notice that their joints feel stiffer or more uncomfortable when the weather gets colder. While low temperatures do not directly cause joint damage, they can influence how the body responds to movement and changes in the environment...
Start with the obvious: bodies, like most materials, don't love the cold.
So what happens really: When temperatures fall, muscles, tendons, ligaments and tissues around a joint become tighter and less flexible, as Dr. Bala Krishnan Navaneethan, a specialist in rheumatology at Aster Hospital Mankhool puts it. For people with arthritis, the joint structures that are already sensitive, may register movement and pressure changes as more painful.
Then there's the air itself, not just how cold it is, but how heavy. "Changes in barometric pressure may also matter: lower pressure can allow tissues around a joint to expand slightly, which can irritate a joint whose space is already reduced by cartilage wear or inflammation," Dr. Navaneethan said. Picture a crowded elevator in which everyone exhales at once. In a healthy joint, there's room to spare. In a worn one, there isn't.
That, at least, is the theory the evidence keeps nudging toward. "Research has linked both lower temperatures and lower barometric pressure with increased osteoarthritis pain, although the relationship is variable and not fully explained," he adds.
So, when you ask people or even yourself, why the knees are creaking in winter, you might probably get a rather mechanical metaphor. The oil has gone thick. Well, it's not completely wrong.
As Dr. Navaneethan explains, the cold may make synovial fluid, the joint's natural lubricant, feel thicker or 'sludgier,' reducing the ease of movement and contributing to stiffness. Furthermore, the cold can also make muscles and connective tissues stiffer, so joints may feel less prepared for sudden activity.
However, the engine analogy only goes so far. This, is not simply 'cold dries out the joint,'" he cautioned. "Weather-related pain is likely multifactorial: temperature, humidity, barometric-pressure changes, altered activity, mood, sleep, and heightened pain sensitivity can all interact."
Moreover, as Dr Farag points out, the relationship between cold weather and joint discomfort is far more complex. Some people may also be more sensitive to changes in atmospheric pressure, which can affect how they perceive discomfort in already sensitive joints. However, there is no single explanation that applies to everyone. Factors such as existing joint conditions, activity levels and individual sensitivity all play a role.
Notice the verb: perceive. Pain is not only a report from the joint; it is also the brain's reading of that report, and a short, gray, sleepless week can make it a harsher critic.
For the roughly middle-aged knee with a history, winter tends to land hardest, and for reasons that differ by diagnosis.
When it comes to osteoarthritis, the protective cartilage within the joints gradually wears down, which can lead to pain, stiffness and reduced flexibility, Dr. Farag explains. The cold weather, reduced movement and muscle tightness make the symptoms feel more profound. And, people with osteoarthritis often have narrowed joint spaces, worn cartilage, and sensitive surrounding tissues, so small pressure or temperature changes may be more noticeable.
Rheumatoid arthritis is a different case. It is an autoimmune condition, in which the immune system mistakenly attacks the lining of the joints, causing inflammation, Dr. Farag notes. "Some people with rheumatoid arthritis report increased stiffness and discomfort during winter, although the relationship between weather changes and disease activity is not fully understood." For them, the cold-weather stiffness can add to disease-related morning stiffness and pain, making flare-like symptoms more apparent.
Here is the reassurance buried in the gloom: The key distinction is that winter may worsen symptoms, but it does not by itself prove that arthritis is progressing.
A bad January is not necessarily a worse disease.
If you've never been told you have arthritis and still wake up feeling like a folding chair, you're in good company.
As Dr Farag explains, even people without an existing joint condition can experience temporary stiffness during colder weather. The knees, hips, fingers, wrists and shoulders are among the joints where people commonly notice stiffness. It may be particularly noticeable first thing in the morning or after sitting in one position for a long time, and yes, you may add the lower back to the list too, as any joint can feel stiff in cold weather."
He also names the usual suspects: stiffness tends to show up particularly after being sedentary, exercising in cold conditions without warming up, or moving between cold outdoors and warm indoors.
In this part of the world, of course, that commute often runs in reverse, out of a mild, sunny afternoon and into a mall air-conditioned to roughly the temperature of a walk-in fridge. Your joints don't much care which direction the shock comes from.
The tell, Dr. Navaneethan said, is how quickly it fades. "A short period of stiffness that eases with gentle movement is usually different from inflammatory arthritis, which often involves prolonged morning stiffness, swelling, and recurring symptoms."
Cold may make synovial fluid, the joint’s natural lubricant, feel thicker or 'sludgier,' reducing the ease of movement and contributing to stiffness. Cold can also make muscles and connective tissues stiffer, so joints may feel less prepared for sudden activity.
The cruel trick of cooler weather is that the thing that feels like rest is often what makes it worse. "This can create a cycle where discomfort makes people less willing to move, further affecting their mobility," Dr. Farag said. Breaking it is mostly a matter of habit:
Keep moving. "A practical target for many adults is at least 150 minutes per week of moderate activity, such as brisk walking or cycling, adjusted to individual ability and pain levels," Dr. Navaneethan said. That's about 20 minutes a day.
Ease in. Warm up before activity with 5–10 minutes of gentle movement, and cool down afterward. And start the day with gentle movements can help ease morning stiffness.
Interrupt the chair. Break up sitting every 30–60 minutes with brief movement; avoid long periods of immobility.
Dress for it, AC included. It is also helpful to dress warmly, particularly around the knees, hands and other areas where stiffness is experienced.
Use heat, within reason. Use heat sensibly; a warm shower, heating pad, or warm pack can relax stiff muscles; avoid direct high heat on numb skin.
Build strength. Maintain strength and balance, particularly around the knees, hips, and core, to reduce load on painful joints.
Watch your step. Dr. Navaneethan warns that "alls can cause far more joint damage than cold alone, whether on a cold trail or a freshly mopped marble lobby.
Don't skip the basics. Maintaining a balanced diet, drinking enough water and getting adequate sleep also support overall musculoskeletal health.
Know normal from not. Some short-lived soreness after starting exercise can be normal, but worsening pain, swelling, or limping warrants adjustment. And people with existing joint conditions should choose activities that suit their abilities and follow their doctor's advice.
The danger of a convenient explanation is that it explains too much. Blame enough on the cold and you can miss what's actually wrong.
"Persistent or recurring joint pain should not automatically be attributed to the weather," Dr. Farag explains. "While occasional stiffness during colder months is not necessarily a cause for concern, persistent or worsening joint pain should not be dismissed as a seasonal issue."
Dr. Navaneethan draws the line in practical terms: "Arrange a medical consultation if joint pain stops normal activities or disrupts sleep, is worsening or recurrent, has not improved after about two weeks of home care, or causes morning stiffness lasting more than 30 minutes" — a benchmark worth remembering the next time you're still hobbling at the coffee machine.
Some signs don't wait for an appointment. "Seek urgent assessment for severe pain and swelling in one joint that began suddenly; a red, hot, or markedly swollen joint; inability to move or bear weight; or joint symptoms with fever, feeling generally unwell, or shivering—these can signal infection, gout, or another condition needing prompt treatment."