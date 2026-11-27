Keep moving. "A practical target for many adults is at least 150 minutes per week of moderate activity, such as brisk walking or cycling, adjusted to individual ability and pain levels," Dr. Navaneethan said. That's about 20 minutes a day.

Ease in. Warm up before activity with 5–10 minutes of gentle movement, and cool down afterward. And start the day with gentle movements can help ease morning stiffness.

Interrupt the chair. Break up sitting every 30–60 minutes with brief movement; avoid long periods of immobility.

Dress for it, AC included. It is also helpful to dress warmly, particularly around the knees, hands and other areas where stiffness is experienced.

Use heat, within reason. Use heat sensibly; a warm shower, heating pad, or warm pack can relax stiff muscles; avoid direct high heat on numb skin.

Build strength. Maintain strength and balance, particularly around the knees, hips, and core, to reduce load on painful joints.

Watch your step. Dr. Navaneethan warns that "alls can cause far more joint damage than cold alone, whether on a cold trail or a freshly mopped marble lobby.

Don't skip the basics. Maintaining a balanced diet, drinking enough water and getting adequate sleep also support overall musculoskeletal health.