Prolonged sedentary behaviour has been associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, and obesity. It can also affect circulation, muscular strength, and psychological wellbeing.

While this may seem like an unavoidable part of modern working life, health experts have warned that spending too much time sitting can have consequences beyond back pain and muscle stiffness.

Dubai: For many UAE professionals, the working day involves a familiar routine of driving to the office, spending eight or nine hours at a desk, driving home, and relaxing in front of a screen.

Doctors and fitness specialists have noted that the solution is not simply to spend more time at the gym. It is equally important to incorporate movement into everyday routines and avoid sitting uninterrupted for hours.

The issue has been particularly relevant in the Emirates, where desk-based employment, long commutes, and hot weather can limit opportunities for physical activity. The UAE’s latest National Health and Nutrition Survey has revealed that 59.1 percent of adults do not engage in sufficient physical activity.

A 2024 study involving working Emirati women has recorded an average daily sitting time of approximately 11.6 hours during a 16-hour waking day. While the relatively small study cannot represent the entire UAE workforce, it has highlighted the extent of sedentary behaviour in a local working population.

When major muscle groups, particularly those in the legs, remain inactive, energy expenditure falls and the body’s ability to regulate blood glucose and fats can become less efficient. Over time, sedentary behaviour has been associated with metabolic dysfunction, weight gain, hypertension, and cardiovascular complications.

Dr. Khalid Baloch, medical doctor and healthcare management expert, has bared that prolonged sitting should be recognised as a lifestyle-related health concern rather than simply a source of physical discomfort.

He has recommended 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity weekly, alongside muscle-strengthening exercises at least twice a week. He has urged employers to introduce movement breaks, adjustable workstations, and walking meetings, without making employees feel that leaving their desks affects productivity.

“Do not allow your working day to become eight or nine consecutive hours of physical inactivity. Your health should not be the price you pay for professional productivity,” Baloch told Gulf News.

He has also pointed to a 2024 study published in JAMA Network Open, involving 481,688 participants followed for almost 13 years. It has found that people who predominantly sat at work had a 16 percent higher risk of all-cause mortality and a 34 percent higher risk of cardiovascular mortality compared with those who predominantly did not sit at work.

“Exercise and movement are two different things, and we need both. Your workout improves strength, cardiovascular fitness, and metabolic health. But what you do during the remaining 23 hours matters too,” shared Malhotra.

Skeletal muscles play a major role in glucose metabolism. Muscle contractions help the body take up glucose from the bloodstream. When people remain seated for extended periods, they miss out on these regular opportunities for glucose uptake, potentially affecting blood sugar regulation and insulin sensitivity.

Abhinav Malhotra, fitness expert and founder of Abhifit, has pointed out that one of the biggest misconceptions is that an individual who exercises regularly automatically leads an active lifestyle.

“Replacing sitting all day with standing all day isn’t necessarily the solution either. What matters is changing positions and moving frequently.”

Strength training has been another priority. Malhotra has encouraged at least two sessions weekly to maintain muscle mass and support metabolic health.

He has suggested building simple habits into the working day, including walking for five to 10 minutes after lunch to support post-meal glucose regulation. He has also advised employees to take short movement breaks every 30 to 60 minutes, stretch their hips, and shoulders, and change their sitting positions regularly.

Poor workstation ergonomics can also aggravate existing conditions, including cervical spondylosis and sciatica. Employees who spend hours leaning towards computer screens may experience shoulder tension, headaches associated with neck discomfort, and postural strain.

Sustained pressure on the spine, particularly when combined with poor posture and inadequate back support, can contribute to lower back pain, neck stiffness, muscle fatigue, and reduced spinal mobility.

For Dr. Mehandi Ansari, specialist orthopaedic spine surgeon at Prime Hospital, the most immediate consequences of prolonged sitting often involve the neck and back.

He has stressed that anyone experiencing persistent back pain, pain radiating down the leg, numbness or weakness to seek medical attention rather than dismissing the symptoms as an inevitable consequence of office work.

“Your spine is designed for movement, not prolonged immobility. Maintaining good posture, strengthening supporting muscles, and taking regular movement breaks are simple but effective ways to protect spinal health,” explained Ansari.

Ansari has reminded positioning computer screens at eye level, keeping feet supported on the floor, and ensuring chairs provide adequate lumbar support. Regular walking, flexibility exercises, and strengthening of the core and back muscles can also help maintain spinal health.

Prolonged sitting has been associated with several long-term health concerns, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, obesity and deep vein thrombosis in susceptible individuals.

Driving to work, sitting at a desk, and returning home by car can leave little room for movement. During the hotter months, outdoor activity becomes even more challenging, prompting people to spend more time indoors.

According to Dr. Adil Rizvi, medical director and consultant cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon at RAK Hospital, the UAE’s everyday environment can contribute to sedentary habits.

“Stand up and move for two to three minutes every 30 to 45 minutes, set a phone reminder. Take calls standing or walking and walk to a colleague instead of emailing. Use the stairs and park further away. In summer, walk indoors in malls or office corridors,” advised Rizvi.

The diabetes figures have made the issue more concerning. The International Diabetes Federation has estimated diabetes prevalence in the UAE at 16.3 percent, compared with 9.3 percent globally.

Employers, on the other hand, can implement walking meetings, introduce stretching breaks, and provide designated spaces where staff can move comfortably.

His recommendation is to make movement a natural part of the working environment. Employees can walk around the office, stand during telephone calls, take the stairs, or use lunch breaks for short walks.

Meanwhile, Dr. Brijesh Puthalonkunath Valsalan, specialist orthopaedics at Medcare Shaikh Saqr Al Qasimi Hospital in Sharjah, has underscored that healthier working habits do not require major lifestyle changes.

The message from specialists is that physical activity should not begin and end with a gym session. For UAE professionals, making regular movement part of the working day could be a vital step towards protecting long-term health.

“The aim is to build a workplace culture where movement is encouraged and looking after one’s health becomes part of the everyday routine,” said Valsalan.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.