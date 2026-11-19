While regular exercise is beneficial for cardiovascular health, suddenly increasing physical activity or attempting a long-distance run without adequate preparation can put unnecessary strain on the body.

Dubai: With running events such as the Dubai Run attracting participants of different ages and fitness levels, experts are reminding residents that preparing for an endurance challenge involves more than buying the right shoes and following a training plan.

Depending on an individual’s medical history, doctors may recommend investigations such as an electrocardiogram (ECG) to assess heart health.

He has advised residents to consider a medical assessment before taking on demanding physical challenges, particularly if they have high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, a family history of heart disease, or a history of smoking.

Being able to walk comfortably or jog for a short distance does not automatically mean the heart is prepared for prolonged or intense exercise, according to Dr. Jan Niclas Strickling, specialist interventional cardiologist at Medcare Al Safa.

For those preparing to participate, he has recommended building endurance over several weeks or months rather than suddenly increasing exercise intensity. Proper warm-ups, sufficient rest, balanced meals, hydration, and adequate sleep should all form part of the preparation.

“It is always better to stop, get checked, and understand what is happening rather than risk one’s health by continuing the activity,” Strickling told Gulf News.

He has stressed the importance of recognising symptoms that should never be dismissed as normal exercise fatigue. These include chest pain or tightness, unusual breathlessness, dizziness, fainting, palpitations, and unexplained exhaustion.

A consistently elevated resting heart rate or difficulty recovering after exercise may indicate that the body needs attention, although these signs must be considered alongside other health factors.

Rather than focusing exclusively on running speed and distance, she has encouraged residents to pay attention to resting heart rate, exercise tolerance, recovery, and everyday energy levels.

She has pointed out that someone can exercise regularly and still have underlying metabolic concerns, including poor blood sugar regulation, insulin resistance, or unhealthy cholesterol levels.

Sheetal Ramchandani, integrative nutrition functional medicine health coach and founder of Livlively, has noted that physical performance is only one part of the heart-health picture.

Look beyond how fast or far you can run

Her advice for UAE runners is to pay particular attention to nutrition and hydration, especially when training in Dubai’s heat.

“Heart-related symptoms can sometimes be less typical, particularly in women. Unusual fatigue, nausea, breathlessness, or upper-body discomfort shouldn’t automatically be put down to exhaustion,” shared Ramchandani.

She has highlighted the importance of understanding cardiovascular health through markers such as blood pressure, cholesterol, HbA1c (a measure of average blood sugar), and other investigations when recommended by a doctor.

“Start where you are, prepare your body well, listen to its signals, and let the race be a celebration of a healthy heart, not a test of how much you can push through.”

Ramchandani has cautioned against experimenting with unfamiliar foods, excessive caffeine, or energy drinks before an event, as these can affect heart rate and trigger palpitations in some people.

Meals should include complex carbohydrates for energy, protein for muscle recovery, and healthy fats. Participants should also plan their fluid and electrolyte intake according to the duration of exercise and their individual needs.

“Running strengthens the heart, but preparation protects it. Listen to your body, recognise warning signs, and remember that finishing safely matters more than finishing first,” stated Victor.

She has mentioned that the appropriate level of assessment depends on each person’s health history and risk factors.

People with heart conditions, prolonged physical inactivity, or symptoms such as unexplained breathlessness and irregular heartbeats should seek medical advice before participating.

Dr. Suma Malini Victor, specialist cardiologist at Prime Medical Centre Burjuman, has bared that for residents with existing medical conditions, preparing for an endurance event should begin with understanding their cardiovascular risks.

People with obesity, hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, previous heart disease, or a history of irregular heart rhythms should discuss their exercise plans with a healthcare professional. A family history of premature heart disease or unexplained sudden cardiac death should also prompt further assessment.

For Dr. Syam Ramachandran, specialist cardiologist at Aster Clinic Al Khail Mall, individual preparation is essential, but safety at mass-participation running events also depends on having the right emergency arrangements in place.

Preparing for a running event is more than reaching the finish line. Understanding personal health risks, training sensibly, and responding to warning signs can help UAE residents make fitness a sustainable part of their lives.

“Never attempt to push through unexplained chest discomfort, severe breathlessness, or dizziness during physical activity. Recognising symptoms and seeking timely medical attention can be lifesaving,” said Ramachandran.

If a participant collapses, becomes unresponsive, or is not breathing normally, cardiac arrest should be suspected. Emergency services must be contacted immediately, with cardiopulmonary resuscitation started and an automated external defibrillator (AED) used as soon as possible.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.