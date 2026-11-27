The community charity run will take place at Creek Park, featuring three race distances
Dubai: The Hope Run, a community charity event organised by Al Jalila Foundation, will return to Dubai on December 12, inviting residents of all ages to come together and support cancer patients.
The second edition of the event will take place at Creek Park, with the support of the Dubai Sports Council. Funds raised will go towards the Cancer Patients Endowment, which supports patients and their families.
More than 2,000 participants have been expected to join the event, which will offer three distances: 1km, 2.5km, and 5km, making it accessible to people of different ages and fitness levels.
The Hope Run aims to bring the community together through sport while raising awareness and funds for people affected by cancer.
The initiative forms part of Al Jalila Foundation’s wider efforts to support Dubai Health’s vision of advancing health for humanity through four key areas, including care, learning, discovery, and giving.
Through community-led initiatives such as The Hope Run, the foundation seeks to encourage greater public participation in supporting patients and their families.
The Race Village at Creek Park will open at 6pm, with the run scheduled to start at 7.30pm.
Visitors can enjoy a range of activities for children and families, including interactive experiences, entertainment, and health awareness sessions.
A main stage will host live announcements, while free health screenings will be available through the Wellness on Wheels initiative.
The event has been designed to offer more than just a running experience, giving families and residents an opportunity to spend time together while supporting a charitable cause.
Shamma Alrafi, director of fundraising and community engagement at Al Jalila Foundation, has highlighted that the event provides a chance for people across the UAE to support cancer patients.
“The Hope Run brings our community together for a meaningful cause. It is an opportunity for individuals and families to make a difference in the lives of cancer patients while celebrating the spirit of giving,” said Alrafi
She added that community involvement plays an important role in supporting patients and their families.
“We invite everyone to join us for the second edition of The Hope Run and be part of this initiative, which reflects Dubai Health’s vision to advance health for humanity.”
Residents interested in participating in The Hope Run can register and find further information through the event’s official website.
With three distances to choose from and activities planned for the whole family, the event aims to push more people to get active while contributing to a cause that supports cancer patients in the UAE.