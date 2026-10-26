Financial aid and emotional support are helping Rose Wanyoike continue her treatment
Dubai: A 42-year-old Kenyan woman battling stage four breast cancer has been able to continue her treatment in Dubai with financial and emotional support from Al Jalila Foundation.
Rose Wanyoike was struggling to afford medical care when the foundation stepped in to cover the cost of her chemotherapy and targeted therapy through its A’awen programme. She also received psychological and community support from Majlis Al Amal, which connects women affected by cancer.
The assistance helped Rose resume treatment after financial difficulties forced her to interrupt her care, giving her renewed hope as she continues to fight the disease.
Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health, supports patients facing financial barriers to medical treatment. Its community programmes combine healthcare assistance with emotional support to help patients navigate challenging periods in their lives.
Rose's journey began in 2024 when she noticed a lump in her breast. She initially paid little attention to it, but sought medical help at Dubai Health's Dubai Hospital after it grew.
Medical tests revealed that she had stage four breast cancer and needed urgent treatment.
However, the cost of care became a major obstacle, leaving her unable to continue treatment for a period. Through the A’awen programme, which provides financial assistance to eligible patients receiving treatment at Dubai Health facilities, the foundation covered the cost of her chemotherapy and targeted therapy sessions.
Dr Mohamed Omara, consultant medical oncologist at Dubai Hospital, said Rose required urgent medical attention following her diagnosis.
"Our team closely monitored her response and progress, while helping address the challenges she faced so she could continue receiving the care she needed," he said.
Alongside financial assistance, Rose found comfort at Majlis Al Amal, where she connected with women who had experienced similar challenges.
Sharing their stories and encouraging one another helped her feel less alone during a difficult time.
Rose thanked Al Jalila Foundation for helping her resume treatment and regain confidence as she continued caring for her son and family. She also expressed gratitude to the medical team at Dubai Hospital for its care and encouragement.
Marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Rose urged women to prioritise their health, follow medical advice and remain hopeful when facing similar challenges.
She encouraged them to give themselves time to adjust to their circumstances and continue doing the things they enjoy whenever possible.
Rose continues to receive treatment at Dubai Hospital, supported by her family, medical team and Al Jalila Foundation. Despite the challenges, she remains hopeful about the future and looks forward to spending more time with her loved ones.