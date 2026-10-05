Campaign brings together more than 250 partners to fund treatment and research
Dubai: Al Jalila Foundation has launched the 12th edition of its annual PINKtober campaign, mobilising more than 250 partners and supporters across the UAE to raise funds for breast cancer treatment and research and expand support for women affected by the disease.
The campaign, held each October to coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, brings together businesses, organisations and community members to raise awareness and help patients and survivors.
“#PINKtober reflects the values of solidarity and compassion that bring our community together,” said Shamma Al Rafi, Director of Fundraising and Community Engagement Programs at Al Jalila Foundation.
“Each edition represents an opportunity to expand participation in supporting women with breast cancer throughout their treatment journey. Through this campaign, we continue our efforts to provide support to patients and their families, in line with our commitment to Dubai Health's Patient First promise," she said.
The campaign draws support from sectors including education, food and beverage, hospitality, retail and sport, alongside corporate donations and crowdfunding campaigns.
The foundation plays a key role in supporting Dubai Health’s vision of advancing health for humanity through the integration of Care, Learning, Discovery and Giving.
The foundation is also focusing on the emotional and social wellbeing of cancer patients and survivors through Majlis Al Amal, which it describes as the first community centre of its kind in the UAE.
Majlis Al Amal currently has 1,508 members, with women affected by breast cancer, including survivors accounting for 70 per cent of its membership.
Since 2013, Al Jalila Foundation has supported breast cancer treatment for 1,436 women and funded 14 research studies focusing on areas including early diagnosis, targeted therapies and the development of new approaches to care.
The foundation said the figures underline the importance of providing an integrated system of care that extends beyond medical treatment to address the emotional and social needs of women during and after their cancer journey.