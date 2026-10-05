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Al Jalila Foundation launches 12th PINKtober campaign to support breast cancer patients

Campaign brings together more than 250 partners to fund treatment and research

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The PINKtoper campaign, held each October to coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, brings together businesses, organisations and community members, uniting over 250 partners to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer treatment and research in the UAE.
The PINKtoper campaign, held each October to coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, brings together businesses, organisations and community members, uniting over 250 partners to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer treatment and research in the UAE.

Dubai: Al Jalila Foundation has launched the 12th edition of its annual PINKtober campaign, mobilising more than 250 partners and supporters across the UAE to raise funds for breast cancer treatment and research and expand support for women affected by the disease.

The campaign, held each October to coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, brings together businesses, organisations and community members to raise awareness and help patients and survivors.

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“#PINKtober reflects the values of solidarity and compassion that bring our community together,” said Shamma Al Rafi, Director of Fundraising and Community Engagement Programs at Al Jalila Foundation.

“Each edition represents an opportunity to expand participation in supporting women with breast cancer throughout their treatment journey. Through this campaign, we continue our efforts to provide support to patients and their families, in line with our commitment to Dubai Health's Patient First promise," she said.

The campaign draws support from sectors including education, food and beverage, hospitality, retail and sport, alongside corporate donations and crowdfunding campaigns.

The foundation plays a key role in supporting Dubai Health’s vision of advancing health for humanity through the integration of Care, Learning, Discovery and Giving.

The foundation is also focusing on the emotional and social wellbeing of cancer patients and survivors through Majlis Al Amal, which it describes as the first community centre of its kind in the UAE.

Majlis Al Amal currently has 1,508 members, with women affected by breast cancer, including survivors accounting for 70 per cent of its membership.

Since 2013, Al Jalila Foundation has supported breast cancer treatment for 1,436 women and funded 14 research studies focusing on areas including early diagnosis, targeted therapies and the development of new approaches to care.

The foundation said the figures underline the importance of providing an integrated system of care that extends beyond medical treatment to address the emotional and social needs of women during and after their cancer journey.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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