The complete breast cancer journey: From early detection to recovery

Expert advice on breast cancer screening, treatment, and emotional wellbeing
Breast health can raise many questions, from understanding screening and diagnosis to exploring treatment and recovery. Our specialists at Zulekha Hospital Dubai and Sharjah answer some common questions to help women make informed decisions and feel more confident about their care.
What breast changes should women look out for?
Look for a new lump in the breast or armpit, changes in breast size or shape, skin dimpling, nipple inversion or unusual discharge. Many breast changes are not cancerous, but any new or persistent change should be assessed by a doctor. A lump can also be painless. - Dr. Ahmed Mohammed, Specialist Surgical Oncology, Zulekha Hospital Dubai.
Why is breast screening important even when there are no symptoms?
Screening can help detect abnormalities before symptoms appear. The appropriate screening schedule depends on factors such as age, family history and individual risk. Discuss your screening needs with your doctor. - Dr. Sonali Mathur, Specialist Radiologist, Zulekha Hospital Sharjah.
What is the difference between screening and diagnostic breast imaging?
Screening mammography looks for abnormalities in women without symptoms. Diagnostic imaging investigates a specific symptom or an abnormal screening result. Additional imaging may be recommended depending on the findings. - Dr. Vandana Thareja, Specialist Diagnostic Radiology, Zulekha Hospital Dubai.
How does a biopsy help confirm breast cancer?
A biopsy involves examining a tissue sample to determine whether cancer is present. It also helps identify the tumour type and important markers, including hormone receptors and HER2, which guide treatment decisions. - Dr. Bimaljeet Kaur, Specialist in Anatomic and Clinical Pathology, Zulekha Hospital Sharjah.
How has breast cancer treatment evolved, and what options are available today?
Breast cancer treatment has advanced significantly, with options including surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, hormonal therapy, targeted therapy and immunotherapy. Treatment is personalised according to the cancer’s characteristics and each patient’s needs. - Dr. Bhardwaj Ponnada, Specialist Medical Oncology, Zulekha Hospital Dubai.
What is the difference between chemotherapy, hormone therapy and targeted therapy?
Chemotherapy targets cancer cells, hormone therapy is used for hormone-sensitive cancers, and targeted therapy acts on specific features of cancer cells. The choice depends on the tumour’s characteristics and the patient’s overall health. - Dr. Najeeb Behzad, Specialist Medical Oncology, Zulekha Hospital Sharjah.
How do doctors decide between breast-conserving surgery and mastectomy?
The decision depends on the cancer’s size and extent, breast size and other clinical factors. Breast-conserving surgery may be suitable for some patients, while others may need a mastectomy. Reconstruction or oncoplastic techniques may also be considered. - Dr. Harish Eshwarappa, Consultant Surgical Oncology, Zulekha Hospital Dubai.
What should patients expect during recovery after breast cancer surgery?
Recovery varies depending on the type of surgery. Some patients experience temporary pain, swelling, tightness or restricted arm movement. Following wound-care instructions, doing recommended exercises and gradually returning to daily activities can support recovery. - Dr. Sameh Aboamer, Consultant Surgical Oncology, Zulekha Hospital Sharjah.
How can physiotherapy help after breast cancer surgery?
Guided physiotherapy can help improve shoulder movement, flexibility, posture and strength. A personalised rehabilitation plan supports a gradual and safe return to daily activities. - Malini Subramaniam, Head of Physiotherapy, Zulekha Hospital Dubai.
How can women manage the emotional challenges of breast cancer?
Anxiety, sadness and concerns about body image can arise during treatment and recovery. Speaking with a mental health professional and seeking support from family can help women manage these challenges. - Dr. Raga Sandhya, Specialist Psychiatry, Zulekha Hospital Dubai.
How does nutrition support treatment and recovery?
A balanced diet with adequate protein, fruits, vegetables and fluids supports overall wellbeing during treatment and recovery. Dietary advice can be tailored to individual needs, particularly when treatment affects appetite or digestion. - Michelle Buari, Deputy Director of Nutrition and Lifestyle Management, Zulekha Healthcare Group.
Why is follow-up important after breast cancer treatment?
Regular follow-up helps doctors monitor recovery, review medication, manage side effects and address ongoing concerns. Patients should attend scheduled appointments and report any new or persistent symptoms. - Dr. Rham Zaki, Consultant Oncology, Zulekha Hospital Sharjah.
Every woman’s experience is different. Being informed, seeking timely medical advice and receiving appropriate support can help women make confident decisions about their breast health. Take charge of your breast health.