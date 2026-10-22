Breast Cancer Care: Burjeel's comprehensive approach to early detection and treatment

Combining community screening with advanced, specialised cancer care
For many women, a routine mammogram can be the first step toward detecting breast cancer early. Equally important is access to advanced, specialized care when a diagnosis is made. Burjeel Breast Center, located within Burjeel Cancer Institute, a Center of Excellence for breast cancer designated by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), brings both priorities together.
While its Mobile Mammography Truck takes screening services closer to women across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and surrounding areas. Burjeel Breast Center’s multidisciplinary team provides comprehensive care, from diagnosis through treatment and recovery.
Launched during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Mobile Mammography campaign is organised with support from the DoH and Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre. The truck travels to different locations, including workplaces, schools, shopping malls, and residential communities.
Equipped with advanced screening technology and staffed by specialized professionals, it offers mammography services in a comfortable, private environment. The initiative also includes community awareness activities and educational sessions on risk factors, warning signs, and regular screening, with outreach extending beyond October.
“Improving access to breast cancer screening is essential to saving lives. Our Mobile Mammography campaign helps remove barriers to early detection, enabling women to access screening services conveniently and take timely action when needed. Early diagnosis can make a significant difference in treatment outcomes. At Burjeel Breast Center, women also have access to comprehensive, multidisciplinary care, ensuring seamless support from diagnosis through treatment and recovery,” said Prof. Humaid Al Shamsi, CEO of Burjeel Cancer Institute.
A breast cancer diagnosis can be overwhelming, particularly when patients must navigate multiple consultations, investigations, and treatment decisions. As a one-stop destination, Burjeel Breast Center brings consultations, advanced imaging, biopsies, pathology assessments, and specialist evaluations into a coordinated pathway. In many cases, patients can receive a comprehensive assessment and personalized treatment plan within 24 hours.
Its multidisciplinary team includes breast surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, radiologists, pathologists, nuclear medicine specialists, genetic counselors, reconstructive surgeons, and supportive care professionals. They develop individualized treatment strategies based on each patient’s condition and needs.
“When a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer, timely decisions and the right treatment plan can make a big difference. By bringing specialists together, we can evaluate each case from multiple perspectives and determine the most appropriate treatment based on the patient’s cancer type, stage, and individual needs. This coordinated approach helps reduce uncertainty and ensures patients receive the most appropriate care without unnecessary delays,” said Dr Dima Abdul Jabbar, Consultant Medical Oncologist and Director of Burjeel Breast Center.
The Center offers breast-conserving and reconstructive surgery, advanced systemic therapies, precision radiation therapy, genetic risk assessment, and access to clinical trials. Its diagnostic capabilities include 3D mammography, contrast-enhanced mammography, breast MRI, automated ultrasound, image-guided biopsies, PET-CT, and AI-supported technologies.
Patient support extends beyond treatment through private chemotherapy infusion suites, scalp cooling therapy, psychological counseling, nutritional guidance, rehabilitation, and survivorship programs.
Burjeel Breast Center holds internationally recognized accreditations and certifications, including Joint Commission International Clinical Care Program Certification, ESMO Designated Centre recognition for Integrated Oncology and Palliative Care, College of American Pathologists accreditation, and ISO 15189 laboratory accreditation.
Through continued investment in research, medical education, innovation, and international collaborations, the Center is strengthening access to evidence-based treatments and advances in breast cancer care for patients across the UAE and beyond.