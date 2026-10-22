Breast Cancer Care: Burjeel's comprehensive approach to early detection and treatment

“When a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer, timely decisions and the right treatment plan can make a big difference. By bringing specialists together, we can evaluate each case from multiple perspectives and determine the most appropriate treatment based on the patient’s cancer type, stage, and individual needs. This coordinated approach helps reduce uncertainty and ensures patients receive the most appropriate care without unnecessary delays,” said Dr Dima Abdul Jabbar, Consultant Medical Oncologist and Director of Burjeel Breast Center.