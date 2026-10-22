Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi sets new standard as Breast Cancer Center of Excellence

Advanced imaging and precision therapies set new benchmarks in UAE breast cancer treatment
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s designation as a Center of Excellence for Breast Cancer signals a new benchmark for specialized care. But for a woman receiving a breast cancer diagnosis in the UAE, what does that excellence mean in practice?
A breast cancer diagnosis brings urgent questions: How quickly can it be confirmed? Who will decide on the best course of treatment? Will the latest therapies be available? And what will life look like during and after treatment? For patients, excellence in breast cancer care is ultimately measured by the answers to those questions.
In September 2026, the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH) designated Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi as an Oncology Center of Excellence for Breast Cancer, recognising its ability to manage a high volume of complex cases through a highly specialized, multidisciplinary model. The designation evaluates healthcare providers based on indicators that include clinical outcomes, patient experience, safety and quality, caregiver expertise, research, and medical education.
For Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, the recognition reflects a breast cancer program designed around the entire patient journey - from screening and diagnosis through treatment, reconstruction, rehabilitation, and survivorship.
No two breast cancers are alike. Treatment depends on the cancer’s stage, biology, and genetic characteristics, as well as the patient’s health and individual circumstances, making a multidisciplinary care model essential.
Breast surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, breast radiologists, pathologists, reconstructive surgeons, genetic counselors, nurses, and physical therapists work as an integrated team at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. Cases are discussed by a multidisciplinary tumor board, allowing the team to consider treatment options collectively rather than in isolation.
This coordinated approach helps patients navigate what can otherwise be an extraordinarily complex diagnosis. The hospital has treated nearly 2,500 breast cancer patients since 2020. From January through to September 2026, the hospital has cared for 1,332 breast cancer patients and performed 637 breast cancer surgeries.
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s dedicated breast imaging capabilities include AI-powered 3D mammography, breast MRI, advanced breast density analysis, and MRI-guided biopsy. Treatment can draw on targeted therapies, immunotherapy, advanced surgery, and precision radiation based on the characteristics of each patient’s cancer. The program also offers in-house HER2 FISH testing and the UAE’s only AI-powered adaptive radiation therapy capability with real-time daily replanning. For patients, these capabilities can provide greater certainty, a more individualized treatment plan, and fewer delays between stages of care.
Care does not end when the cancer is removed. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s surgical capabilities include breast-conserving surgery and robotic mastectomy, alongside advanced oncoplastic surgery and microsurgical breast reconstruction. For suitable patients, these approaches can help preserve appearance and support recovery while maintaining the clinical priorities of cancer treatment. The program also offers specialized procedures designed to reduce the risk of lymphedema, a potentially long-term consequence of breast cancer surgery.
Early breast cancer screening volumes have increased by an annual average of 26 per cent over the past three years, with more than 5,500 breast cancer screenings conducted in 2026. As more women undergo screening, the priority is to ensure that those who receive a diagnosis can quickly access high-quality, specialized care.
For women facing one of the most consequential diagnoses of their lives, the most meaningful definition of excellence is having the right experts working together at every stage of the journey.