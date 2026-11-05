The pioneering procedure helps ease muscle stiffness and spasms in a 36-year-old patient
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has performed the UAE's first cryoneurolysis procedure, helping a patient with multiple sclerosis (MS) find relief from severe muscle stiffness in his lower limbs.
The procedure marks another step in the adoption of advanced medical treatments in the UAE, offering an additional option for patients living with neurological conditions that cause muscle stiffness and spasms.
Spasticity is common among people with multiple sclerosis, affecting 30 to 50 per cent of patients. It can also affect people recovering from strokes or brain and spinal cord injuries. The condition causes muscle stiffness, involuntary tightness and spasms, which can be painful and make everyday activities difficult.
Some patients need additional treatment alongside existing options such as physiotherapy and botulinum toxin injections.
The patient, 36-year-old Ali Al Zaabi, had been living with MS-related symptoms for 12 years. He experienced significant stiffness in his hands and legs, which affected his ability to walk and carry out daily activities.
After assessing his condition, doctors at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi's Neurological Institute recommended cryoneurolysis to help manage his spasticity.
The minimally invasive, image-guided procedure uses extreme cold to temporarily block the function of targeted peripheral nerves, helping reduce muscle stiffness, spasms and pain.
The procedure was led by Dr Prince Thakkar, Associate Staff Physician at the Neurological Institute of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.
Dr Thakkar said the patient had persistent stiffness in the affected limbs and had responded poorly to other treatments, making an alternative approach necessary.
"Cryoneurolysis offers immediate and extended relief, lasting between six and 12 months, which is notably longer than conventional therapies. This technique is precise and highly effective, providing rapid results for moderate to severe spasticity associated with brain and spinal cord disorders such as multiple sclerosis," he said.
Following the procedure, Al Zaabi experienced an immediate reduction in muscle stiffness and tightness.
The improvement helped him move more comfortably, improved his quality of life and gave him fresh motivation to continue rehabilitation.
The treatment also supports the objectives of the Guidelines for the Management of Multiple Sclerosis, developed by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi in collaboration with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
The guidelines aim to support early diagnosis, improve treatment decisions and help patients access appropriate care.
Describing the difference the treatment had made, Al Zaabi said: "For the past 12 years, my MS symptoms have affected nearly every part of my daily life, especially my ability to walk, due to worsening lower limb spasticity, pain, coordination and balance issues.
"Through Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi's spasticity management programme and this innovative treatment, I experienced noticeable relief, with less tightness in my legs and improved mobility. I could feel the difference, and the improvement has continued over time, giving me greater comfort and confidence in my daily life."
The procedure adds to Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi's range of treatments for complex neurological conditions.
The hospital was ranked the UAE's No. 1 hospital for neurology in Newsweek's World's Best Specialised Hospitals 2027 rankings. It has also been designated a Centre of Excellence for stroke care by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.
The introduction of cryoneurolysis offers another treatment option for patients with spasticity, particularly those who have not responded well to conventional therapies.
Cryoneurolysis is a minimally invasive procedure that uses extreme cold to temporarily block targeted nerve activity. It is used to treat focal spasticity, which causes muscle stiffness, tightness and involuntary spasms.