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UAE's first cryoneurolysis treatment brings relief to MS patient

The pioneering procedure helps ease muscle stiffness and spasms in a 36-year-old patient

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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The treatment at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi helped a 36-year-old man reduce severe muscle stiffness and improve mobility.
The treatment at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi helped a 36-year-old man reduce severe muscle stiffness and improve mobility.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has performed the UAE's first cryoneurolysis procedure, helping a patient with multiple sclerosis (MS) find relief from severe muscle stiffness in his lower limbs.

The procedure marks another step in the adoption of advanced medical treatments in the UAE, offering an additional option for patients living with neurological conditions that cause muscle stiffness and spasms.

Spasticity is common among people with multiple sclerosis, affecting 30 to 50 per cent of patients. It can also affect people recovering from strokes or brain and spinal cord injuries. The condition causes muscle stiffness, involuntary tightness and spasms, which can be painful and make everyday activities difficult.

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Some patients need additional treatment alongside existing options such as physiotherapy and botulinum toxin injections.

Patient struggled with stiffness in hands and legs

The patient, 36-year-old Ali Al Zaabi, had been living with MS-related symptoms for 12 years. He experienced significant stiffness in his hands and legs, which affected his ability to walk and carry out daily activities.

After assessing his condition, doctors at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi's Neurological Institute recommended cryoneurolysis to help manage his spasticity.

The minimally invasive, image-guided procedure uses extreme cold to temporarily block the function of targeted peripheral nerves, helping reduce muscle stiffness, spasms and pain.

The procedure was led by Dr Prince Thakkar, Associate Staff Physician at the Neurological Institute of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

Dr Thakkar said the patient had persistent stiffness in the affected limbs and had responded poorly to other treatments, making an alternative approach necessary.

"Cryoneurolysis offers immediate and extended relief, lasting between six and 12 months, which is notably longer than conventional therapies. This technique is precise and highly effective, providing rapid results for moderate to severe spasticity associated with brain and spinal cord disorders such as multiple sclerosis," he said.

Treatment brings immediate relief

Following the procedure, Al Zaabi experienced an immediate reduction in muscle stiffness and tightness.

The improvement helped him move more comfortably, improved his quality of life and gave him fresh motivation to continue rehabilitation.

The treatment also supports the objectives of the Guidelines for the Management of Multiple Sclerosis, developed by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi in collaboration with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

The guidelines aim to support early diagnosis, improve treatment decisions and help patients access appropriate care.

Describing the difference the treatment had made, Al Zaabi said: "For the past 12 years, my MS symptoms have affected nearly every part of my daily life, especially my ability to walk, due to worsening lower limb spasticity, pain, coordination and balance issues.

"Through Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi's spasticity management programme and this innovative treatment, I experienced noticeable relief, with less tightness in my legs and improved mobility. I could feel the difference, and the improvement has continued over time, giving me greater comfort and confidence in my daily life."

Hospital expands neurological treatment options

The procedure adds to Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi's range of treatments for complex neurological conditions.

The hospital was ranked the UAE's No. 1 hospital for neurology in Newsweek's World's Best Specialised Hospitals 2027 rankings. It has also been designated a Centre of Excellence for stroke care by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

The introduction of cryoneurolysis offers another treatment option for patients with spasticity, particularly those who have not responded well to conventional therapies.

What is cryoneurolysis?

Cryoneurolysis is a minimally invasive procedure that uses extreme cold to temporarily block targeted nerve activity. It is used to treat focal spasticity, which causes muscle stiffness, tightness and involuntary spasms.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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