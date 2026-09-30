Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi: Transforming heart health in the UAE

As these programs have grown in scale, the complexity of the conditions that can be treated has also increased. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has continued to introduce treatments that expand options for patients for whom conventional approaches may not be suitable. In 2025, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi became the first hospital in the Middle East to implant a Thoracic Branch Endoprosthesis to treat a complex Type B aortic dissection without open-chest surgery. It also adopted the Coronary Sinus Reducer for selected patients with refractory angina who continue to experience symptoms despite conventional treatment.