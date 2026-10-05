Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi makes Global List for first time

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi ranks top in five medical fields in UAE
When it comes to specialised care in the UAE, one hospital now stands out from the rest.
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has been named the best in the country in five medical fields: cardiac surgery, cardiology, nephrology, neurology and pulmonology.
That is according to Newsweek's World's Best Specialized Hospitals 2027 list, which is produced with the data firm Statista and covers 13 medical fields.
It is the first time the hospital has made the global list.
"Being recognised among the world's best specialised hospitals for the first time is an important milestone," the hospital's chief executive, Georges-Pascal Haber said. He said the result reflects the depth of the hospital's expertise and the strength of its teams.
Important milestone
The hospital also appears in the worldwide ranking for cancer care, through its Fatima bint Mubarak Center.
In total, 15 hospitals from the UAE made this year's list. According to the hospital, that shows the country's growing role in international healthcare.
The ranking is not the hospital's only badge of honour.
It also holds several international accreditations, as well as four national centres of excellence, including for stroke, breast cancer and multi-organ transplantation.
The hospital says it will keep building up advanced care in the UAE, and so help make Abu Dhabi a leading global healthcare hub.