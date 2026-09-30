Filipina gets new lease on life after Dubai heart surgery

38-year-old had lived for years with an undiagnosed congenital heart defect
Dubai: For years, Lenilyn Arsega did not know she had been living with a congenital heart defect. It was only during a routine check-up while she was eight weeks pregnant that doctors discovered the condition setting the 38-year-old Filipina on a medical journey that ultimately led to specialised heart surgery in Dubai.
Arsega recently underwent surgery at Dubai Hospital to reconstruct her pulmonary valve after doctors found that pulmonary valve stenosis, which had gone undiagnosed for years, had progressed significantly.
Her treatment was funded by Al Jalila Foundation through the Nabadat campaign, run in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment to provide medical care for patients with congenital heart defects and chronic heart conditions.
Arsega’s condition was first detected during a routine check-up at Rashid Hospital when she was eight weeks pregnant.
As the condition progressed, she suffered persistent fatigue and shortness of breath, making everyday activities increasingly difficult during her pregnancy.
Further examinations at Dubai Hospital showed a significant decline in blood flow from her heart to her lungs.
Doctors from the Nabadat medical team, led by Professor Zuhair Al Helis, Consultant Cardiovascular Surgeon, decided that surgery was required to reconstruct the pulmonary valve and improve its function.
“Lenilyn was born with pulmonary valve stenosis, but the condition went undiagnosed and untreated for many years. Over time, it progressed and began to cause symptoms such as fatigue and shortness of breath, making everyday activities increasingly difficult,” Professor Al Helis said.
By the time she was assessed for surgery, doctors found that the valve could no longer be repaired using conventional methods.
“Our team therefore performed a specialised procedure to reconstruct the pulmonary valve using Lenilyn’s own tissue from the right atrium, helping restore the valve’s function and improve blood flow from the heart to the lungs,” he said.
Follow-up tests showed the reconstruction was successful, with the valve functioning at near-normal levels.
“Lenilyn has recovered well and is able to return to her daily life,” Professor Al Helis added.
Dr Obaid Mohammed Al Jassim, Consultant and Head of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Dubai Hospital and Medical Director of the Nabadat initiative, said the case highlighted the importance of providing patients with care throughout their treatment journey.
“Lenilyn’s journey reflects what the Nabadat campaign is about: ensuring patients receive the care they need at every stage, from diagnosis and surgery to recovery and follow-up,” he said.
He also thanked the medical teams involved as well as Al Jalila Foundation and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment for supporting the programme.
For Arsega, the operation has meant being able to return to a life that had become increasingly difficult because of her condition.
Following her recovery, she has been able to resume her daily activities, return to work and care for her family.
She thanked Al Jalila Foundation for covering the cost of her treatment through the Nabadat campaign and the Dubai Hospital medical team for the care she received before, during and after the surgery.