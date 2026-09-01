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Katia arrives in Dubai for life-changing treatment after Sheikh Mohammed steps in

Katia has begun initial assessments and tests at Al Jalila Children’s Hospital in Dubai

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Katia is undergoing initial evaluations and tests at the hospital, which is part of Dubai Health, before the next stage of her treatment begins.
Katia is undergoing initial evaluations and tests at the hospital, which is part of Dubai Health, before the next stage of her treatment begins.
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Dubai: Jordanian girl Katia Abu Al Saud has arrived in Dubai and begun medical assessments at Al Jalila Children’s Hospital after His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum,  Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, stepped in to cover the cost of her treatment for spinal muscular atrophy.

Katia, who has the rare genetic condition, is undergoing initial evaluations and tests at the hospital, which is part of Dubai Health, before the next stage of her treatment begins. 

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Dr Mohammed Al Awadhi, Executive Director of the Women and Children’s Health Complex at Dubai Health, said Al Jalila Children’s Hospital has treated more than 100 children with spinal muscular atrophy, using specialised teams that combine advanced clinical care with rehabilitation and follow-up.

Dubai Health previously said its first child with SMA received treatment at the hospital in 2020. 

Katia’s mother thanked Sheikh Mohammed, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for covering her daughter’s treatment.

Sheikh Mohammed’s intervention followed a public appeal by the family seeking help to secure treatment for Katia. Earlier reports said the therapy would cost about $2.4 million, or Dh8.8 million, a sum beyond the family’s means. 

Spinal muscular atrophy, or SMA, is a rare inherited disorder that progressively weakens muscles by damaging nerve cells involved in movement. In young children, the condition can affect mobility, swallowing and breathing, making early treatment particularly important.

Katia is expected to continue her treatment journey at Al Jalila Children’s Hospital following the completion of her initial medical assessments.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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