Jordanian Katia’s family thanks Sheikh Mohammed for giving their daughter renewed hope
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has covered the treatment of a Jordanian girl suffering from spinal muscular atrophy, giving her renewed hope of recovery, her family said.
The family of Katia ِAbu Al Saud announced that Sheikh Mohammed had taken up her case, bringing her closer to receiving the treatment she needs.
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They expressed profound gratitude to Sheikh Mohammed for his humanitarian gesture and support, saying his intervention had given Katia a new chance at life.
The family said the support marked a crucial step in Katia’s treatment journey and offered fresh hope that she could overcome the health challenges caused by the condition.
They also thanked everyone who supported Katya by sharing her story, praying for her, donating or helping bring attention to her case, saying those efforts had played an important role in her journey.
The family expressed hope that Katia would now complete her treatment successfully and recover, while thanking all those who had stood by her.