They expressed profound gratitude to Sheikh Mohammed for his humanitarian gesture and support, saying his intervention had given Katia a new chance at life.

The family said the support marked a crucial step in Katia’s treatment journey and offered fresh hope that she could overcome the health challenges caused by the condition.

They also thanked everyone who supported Katya by sharing her story, praying for her, donating or helping bring attention to her case, saying those efforts had played an important role in her journey.

The family expressed hope that Katia would now complete her treatment successfully and recover, while thanking all those who had stood by her.