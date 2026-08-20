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Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid funds life-saving treatment for girl with spinal muscular atrophy

Jordanian Katia’s family thanks Sheikh Mohammed for giving their daughter renewed hope

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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The family of Katia ِAbu Al Saud announced that Sheikh Mohammed had taken up her case, bringing her closer to receiving the treatment she needs.
The family of Katia ِAbu Al Saud announced that Sheikh Mohammed had taken up her case, bringing her closer to receiving the treatment she needs.
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Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has covered the treatment of a Jordanian girl suffering from spinal muscular atrophy, giving her renewed hope of recovery, her family said.

The family of Katia ِAbu Al Saud announced that Sheikh Mohammed had taken up her case, bringing her closer to receiving the treatment she needs.

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They expressed profound gratitude to Sheikh Mohammed for his humanitarian gesture and support, saying his intervention had given Katia a new chance at life.

The family said the support marked a crucial step in Katia’s treatment journey and offered fresh hope that she could overcome the health challenges caused by the condition.

They also thanked everyone who supported Katya by sharing her story, praying for her, donating or helping bring attention to her case, saying those efforts had played an important role in her journey.

The family expressed hope that Katia would now complete her treatment successfully and recover, while thanking all those who had stood by her.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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