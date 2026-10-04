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Jordanian child completes treatment journey in Dubai with message and gift from Sheikh Mohammed

Mother says UAE and Dubai gave the family hope, support and care during difficult journey

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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In a post on Instagram, Katia’s mother shared photographs documenting her daughter’s treatment journey.
In a post on Instagram, Katia’s mother shared photographs documenting her daughter’s treatment journey.
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Dubai: The mother of Jordanian girl Katia has expressed her gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and Dubai’s healthcare entities after her daughter completed a course of treatment in the emirate and received a personal message and gift from the Dubai Ruler.

In a post on Instagram, Katia’s mother shared photographs documenting her daughter’s treatment journey, calling it an experience whose details, and the people who supported them, the family would never forget.

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She thanked Sheikh Mohammed, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, Dubai Health, Al Jalila Foundation and Al Jalila Children’s Hospital for the support and care provided to Katia and her family.

Their experience at Al Jalila Children’s Hospital was “exceptional”, she wrote, praising the kindness of doctors, nurses, coordinators, reception staff and support teams, as well as the compassion and professionalism they demonstrated throughout the treatment.

She noted that the care and encouragement the family received had made a difficult journey significantly easier.

“Thank you to everyone who cared for Katia and supported us throughout this journey, and for every kind word and every effort made for her,” she added.

The mother also reserved special appreciation for the UAE and Dubai for welcoming the family and giving them hope, support and care.

She concluded that the family would remain grateful to everyone who helped Katia reach treatment, carrying with them “all the love and appreciation”.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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