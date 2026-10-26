Sachin Tendulkar recalls heartwarming request to his mother in new viral video

Cricket legend recalls craving his mother's cooking during long international tours
Dubai: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has offered fans a glimpse into his life away from the field, recalling how he would call his mother before returning from long tours to request his favourite home-cooked meals.
In an Instagram video that has garnered more than 20 million views and over one million likes, Tendulkar spoke about missing his mother’s cooking during his years of international cricket.
“Main jab lambe tour pe hota tha, toh ek cheez missing rehta tha. Aai ke haath ka khaana,” he said, meaning that the one thing he missed on long tours was food prepared by his mother.
Tendulkar revealed that he would call his mother, whom he affectionately calls Aai, two or three days before arriving home to request and tell her what he wanted to eat.
His favourites included varan bhaat, a traditional Maharashtrian dish of lentils and rice, and batata bhaji, a potato preparation. He also spoke about his love for prawn fry.
One particular family recipe held a special place in his heart. Although the ingredients and preparation had been passed down through the family, Tendulkar said recreating the dish’s original taste was difficult, highlighting the special touch his mother brought to the kitchen.
The former India captain also recalled how adding a generous helping of ghee and eating with his hands made the meals even more satisfying.
Tendulkar accompanied the video with a playful caption: “Zindagi ek safar hai suhana, jab tak banta hai ghar pe aisa khana,” which translates to life being a beautiful journey as long as such food is cooked at home.
The love and bond the Indian legend still holds for his mother is truly special. The Tendulkar family celebrated Rajni Tendulkar’s 89th birthday last month. The latest post even has comments from many known names, including Irfan Pathan.
The memories offer a personal look at the man behind India’s cricketing achievements, showing how the comfort of home and a mother’s cooking remained important despite years of international travel and success.