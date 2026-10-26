Sachin Tendulkar recalls heartwarming request to his mother in new viral video

Tendulkar revealed that he would call his mother, whom he affectionately calls Aai, two or three days before arriving home to request and tell her what he wanted to eat.

The love and bond the Indian legend still holds for his mother is truly special. The Tendulkar family celebrated Rajni Tendulkar’s 89 th birthday last month. The latest post even has comments from many known names, including Irfan Pathan.

One particular family recipe held a special place in his heart. Although the ingredients and preparation had been passed down through the family, Tendulkar said recreating the dish’s original taste was difficult, highlighting the special touch his mother brought to the kitchen.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.