Sachin Tendulkar congratulates niece on major achievement, receives sweet response

Karishma Tendulkar wins prestigious award, Sachin shares proud uncle moment
Dubai: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has congratulated his niece Karishma Tendulkar after she received an award for her contribution to surgical research in ophthalmology.
Karishma shared the news on Instagram, revealing that she had won the Bell Pharma Award for the Best Surgical Research Paper by a Young Ophthalmologist at the Maharashtra Ophthalmological Society Annual Conference (MOSCON) 2026 in Mumbai.
She received the award from Dr Farokh Udwadia and thanked her mentors at Narayana Nethralaya for their continued encouragement.
“Taking this forward, with much more to learn and give the best to my patients,” Karishma wrote in her post.
Karishma is the daughter of Nitin Tendulkar, Sachin’s older half-brother as per online reports. The Indian cricket legend was quick to celebrate the achievement, sharing a congratulatory message on his own Instagram account.
“A big congratulations to my niece, Karishma! It’s lovely to see your hard work being recognised,” the former India captain wrote.
He added a playful touch to his message, saying: “By the way, I hope you know that this achievement comes with an uncle who’s going to be telling everyone about it. So proud of you!”
Karishma responded warmly in the comments, calling him “Sachu kaka” and thanking him for his support.
“Means a lot coming from you. You have always been an inspiration for me,” she wrote.
The achievement also drew congratulatory messages from Sara Tendulkar, Sachin’s daughter, and Saaniya, who joined the family in celebrating Karishma’s success.
While Sachin is celebrated worldwide for his cricketing records, his latest post showed the pride he takes in his family’s achievements beyond sport.