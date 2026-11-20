Anjali Tendulkar shares a heartfelt family moment at Earthshot Prize ceremony
Dubai: Anjali Tendulkar shared a family moment with daughters Sara and Saaniya Chandhok at the Earthshot Prize ceremony, with the latter offering a glimpse of their evening through a series of photographs on Instagram.
Saaniya, who is married to Arjun Tendulkar, posted two pictures from the event with the caption: “A little glam, and a lot of love.”
The first photograph captured Anjali in the middle, with Sara and Saaniya on either side as they leaned in to kiss their mother on the cheeks. The three appeared to be enjoying the moment, turning the formal occasion into a warm family photograph.
In the second picture, Anjali, Sara and Saaniya posed together for the camera.
Sachin Tendulkar was notably absent from both photographs. However, Saaniya’s Instagram post did get the attention of the former India captain, showing his appreciation for the family pictures.
The photographs offered a glimpse of the Tendulkar family’s appearance at the Earthshot Prize, which brought together prominent personalities from different fields. The event also gave Sara and Saaniya an opportunity to attend other fashion-related engagements during their time there.
Both Saaniya and Sara shared more individual photos from the night on their Instagram.
Following the Earthshot Prize, Sara and Saaniya went on to attend another event organised by Vogue. Saaniya’s post, meanwhile, focused on the family moment, with the caption reflecting the mix of glamour and affection captured in the pictures.
Sara, the elder child of Sachin and Anjali, has often attracted attention at high-profile public events, while Saaniya has also been seen alongside the Tendulkar family since her marriage to Arjun.