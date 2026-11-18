Sachin Tendulkar presents award as family showcases Indian luxury fashion
Dubai: Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his family brought an Indian fashion touch to the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai, with all four choosing outfits from homegrown luxury label Shantnu & Nikhil.
Sachin was joined on the green carpet by his wife Anjali, daughter Sara and daughter-in-law Saaniya Chandhok at the ceremony on Tuesday. The family made a coordinated appearance in designs from the Indian fashion house, while Sachin’s son Arjun was not present.
Sachin's family moment was the highlight at the green carpet as their clips went viral on social media. Their appearance put the spotlight on an Indian label known for combining traditional influences with contemporary silhouettes.
Founded in 2000 by designer brothers Shantnu and Nikhil Mehra, the brand has built its identity around modern interpretations of Indian occasion wear. Its designs bring together structured tailoring, draping, asymmetry and military-inspired details, moving beyond conventional ethnic clothing.
The label’s collections include couture and contemporary ready-to-wear, with its signature approach blending Indian craftsmanship and heritage with modern styling. It has also expanded into sports-inspired fashion through Shantnu Nikhil Cricket Club, which brings together cricket, fashion and lifestyle.
The Tendulkar family’s appearance was part of a high-profile evening attended by Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Prince and Princess of Wales were in Mumbai for the sixth edition of the Earthshot Prize, an environmental initiative founded by William in 2020 to recognise and support solutions to some of the planet’s biggest challenges.
Sachin was also among the award presenters at the ceremony. He presented the Earthshot Prize in the ‘Clean Our Air’ category to Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, with the company’s managing director and chief executive Suman Mishra receiving the award. The Indian company was recognised for its work in expanding electric last-mile transport, including electric rickshaws.
Five winners were announced across the prize’s categories, with each receiving £1 million (Dh 4.84 million) to help scale up their environmental solutions.
The Mumbai ceremony marked the first time India hosted the Earthshot Prize, bringing together figures from sport, cinema, music and environmental advocacy.