Sachin's family moment was the highlight at the green carpet as their clips went viral on social media. Their appearance put the spotlight on an Indian label known for combining traditional influences with contemporary silhouettes.

Sachin was joined on the green carpet by his wife Anjali, daughter Sara and daughter-in-law Saaniya Chandhok at the ceremony on Tuesday. The family made a coordinated appearance in designs from the Indian fashion house, while Sachin’s son Arjun was not present.

Sachin was also among the award presenters at the ceremony. He presented the Earthshot Prize in the ‘Clean Our Air’ category to Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, with the company’s managing director and chief executive Suman Mishra receiving the award. The Indian company was recognised for its work in expanding electric last-mile transport, including electric rickshaws.

The Tendulkar family’s appearance was part of a high-profile evening attended by Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Prince and Princess of Wales were in Mumbai for the sixth edition of the Earthshot Prize, an environmental initiative founded by William in 2020 to recognise and support solutions to some of the planet’s biggest challenges.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.