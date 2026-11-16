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Arjun Tendulkar's wife Saaniya Chandhok has two words for Sara Tendulkar

Saaniya Chandhok's two-word message for Sara Tendulkar sparks curiosity

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
2 MIN READ
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Sara Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok
Sara Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok
via Instagram

Dubai: Sara Tendulkar’s latest professional milestone has earned a proud response from her sister-in-law Saaniya Chandhok, who recently visited her Pilates studio in Mumbai and shared a picture of the two together.

Sara, daughter of former India cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar, has been building her interest in health and wellness into a business venture. She launched her Pilates Academy in Andheri in August 2025, with parents Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar present for the opening.

In her latest social media activity, Saaniya posted a selfie with Sara at the Pilates Academy in Andheri, keeping her caption brief but meaningful. She used just two words to express her feelings: “So Proud”.

Sara’s academy focuses on Pilates, a form of exercise that uses controlled movements to improve strength, flexibility, balance and posture. Its launch was a family occasion, with Saaniya also among those present to support Sara as she began the new venture.

The latest visit is another glimpse of the close relationship the two women share. Their bond has been visible on social media through affectionate posts and family celebrations, with both publicly expressing their love and support for each other.

Sara made that connection particularly clear during Arjun and Saaniya’s wedding celebrations. In an emotional message to her new sister-in-law, she described Saaniya as the sister she had always wanted and said she had already been part of the family for years. Her words reflected a relationship that went beyond the usual brother’s wife and sister-in-law equation.

Since the marriage, Saaniya has become a regular presence in the Tendulkar family’s celebrations. Her latest message to Sara was short, but it offered another reminder of the affection between the two, with their relationship appearing closer to that of sisters than in-laws.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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