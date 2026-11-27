Arjun Tendulkar joins memorial as Sachin shares tribute to 26/11 martyrs
Dubai: Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, remembering not only the victims but also ordinary citizens who stepped forward to help others during the tragedy.
The former India cricketer shared a heartfelt message on social media on Thursday, marking the anniversary of the attacks.
“26/11 is a day when we remember the lives we lost, but also the many ordinary people who did extraordinary things,” Tendulkar wrote on X.
“Some helped strangers, some opened their doors, and some simply stayed and helped when they could have walked away. Remembering these unsung heroes today.”
Tendulkar’s message highlighted the courage and kindness shown by people who helped others during one of Mumbai’s darkest moments, with many risking their own safety to assist strangers.
Meanwhile, his son Arjun Tendulkar and daughter-in-law Saaniya Chandhok attended the 26/11 martyrs homage ceremony, joining others in paying respects to those who lost their lives and honouring the bravery of the security personnel who responded to the attacks.
The annual remembrance ceremonies in Mumbai bring together officials, members of the police force, families of victims and citizens to pay tribute to those who lost their lives. Floral tributes are laid at memorials, while prayers and moments of silence are observed in remembrance of the victims and the brave hearts.
The anniversary also serves as a reminder of the resilience shown by Mumbai residents, many of whom helped those caught in the tragedy, offered shelter and supported people in distress.
Tendulkar’s tribute focused on those acts of humanity, acknowledging that courage was not limited to those in uniform but was also displayed by ordinary people who chose to help when it mattered most.
His message was among several tributes shared by members of the sporting fraternity on Thursday, as the country remembered the victims and paid homage to those who made sacrifices during the attacks.