Meanwhile, his son Arjun Tendulkar and daughter-in-law Saaniya Chandhok attended the 26/11 martyrs homage ceremony, joining others in paying respects to those who lost their lives and honouring the bravery of the security personnel who responded to the attacks.

Dubai: Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, remembering not only the victims but also ordinary citizens who stepped forward to help others during the tragedy.

His message was among several tributes shared by members of the sporting fraternity on Thursday, as the country remembered the victims and paid homage to those who made sacrifices during the attacks.

Tendulkar’s tribute focused on those acts of humanity, acknowledging that courage was not limited to those in uniform but was also displayed by ordinary people who chose to help when it mattered most.

The annual remembrance ceremonies in Mumbai bring together officials, members of the police force, families of victims and citizens to pay tribute to those who lost their lives. Floral tributes are laid at memorials, while prayers and moments of silence are observed in remembrance of the victims and the brave hearts.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.