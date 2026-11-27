She added that the visit had left both of them inspired by the work being done at the school and the possibilities ahead for its students.

“I’m so excited to announce that STF (Sachin Tendulkar Foundation) has joined hands with Yuwa to build their new school here (Ranchi) for these girls. My parents had come here about two years ago and they were extremely inspired by the confidence that these girls displayed,” Sara said in a video posted by Deccan Chronicle.

For Sara and Saaniya, the visit was an opportunity to see the impact of those programmes up close and meet the girls whose determination and confidence had inspired the Tendulkar family in the first place.

The organisation uses football as a tool to help girls from underserved communities build confidence, leadership skills and a sense of independence, while its education programmes aim to ensure they have access to learning and a brighter future.

“It’s been truly incredible to see the amazing work being done at YUWA and their confidence and energy is truly inspiring,” she said.

“Saaniya and I have come here today at Yuwa and we are so inspired by all of the work that has been done. We can’t wait to see what these girls have in their future. The sky is the limit so best of luck,” she said.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.