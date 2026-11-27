New school in Ranchi to empower girls through education and football
Dubai: Sara Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok visited Yuwa School in Ranchi on Tuesday, meeting young girls whose lives are being shaped by education and football, before announcing plans to build a new school in partnership with the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF).
Sara, director of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, announced that STF had joined hands with Yuwa to build a school in Ranchi, Jharkhand, aimed at giving more girls access to education and opportunities to realise their potential.
The visit on November 25 offered the two an opportunity to see first-hand how Yuwa’s programmes are helping young girls develop confidence through education and football.
“I’m so excited to announce that STF (Sachin Tendulkar Foundation) has joined hands with Yuwa to build their new school here (Ranchi) for these girls. My parents had come here about two years ago and they were extremely inspired by the confidence that these girls displayed,” Sara said in a video posted by Deccan Chronicle.
She added that the visit had left both of them inspired by the work being done at the school and the possibilities ahead for its students.
“Saaniya and I have come here today at Yuwa and we are so inspired by all of the work that has been done. We can’t wait to see what these girls have in their future. The sky is the limit so best of luck,” she said.
Saaniya, who is married to Sara’s brother Arjun Tendulkar, also praised the students and the organisation’s work.
“It’s been truly incredible to see the amazing work being done at YUWA and their confidence and energy is truly inspiring,” she said.
Yuwa has been part of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation’s initiatives for the past three years, with the partnership focused on supporting girls through education, sport and opportunities for personal development.
The organisation uses football as a tool to help girls from underserved communities build confidence, leadership skills and a sense of independence, while its education programmes aim to ensure they have access to learning and a brighter future.
The new school project is expected to strengthen that work in Ranchi, offering more girls an opportunity to pursue education while developing their potential beyond the classroom.
For Sara and Saaniya, the visit was an opportunity to see the impact of those programmes up close and meet the girls whose determination and confidence had inspired the Tendulkar family in the first place.