UAE programme equips families to support neurodivergent children

Initiative gives parents, caregivers practical tools to understand child development
Dubai: Hundreds of parents and caregivers across the UAE have been given practical training to better understand and support neurodivergent children and People of Determination, as part of an initiative that brought together families from 50 nationalities.
A total of 275 parents and caregivers participated in the “Understanding and Supporting Neurodivergence” programme, organised by Al Jalila Foundation in collaboration with Sage Clinics under the Ta’alouf programme.
The six-session programme focused on helping families understand neurodiversity and respond more effectively to children’s developmental, behavioural and communication needs.
Specialists covered child development, different aspects of neurodiversity, approaches to managing behaviour and ways of strengthening social and communication skills.
Organisers said the participation of families representing 50 nationalities reflected both the diversity of the UAE community and demand for practical support for parents and caregivers.
Nada Alhajeri, Manager Community Engagement at Al Jalila Foundation, said equipping families with appropriate knowledge and skills could help them better support their children’s development and wellbeing.
“Through the Ta’alouf program, we support parents and caregivers of People of Determination by giving them the knowledge and practical skills they need to support their children’s development and wellbeing,” she said.
“The strong response to the program shows us how important this support is to families and why we need to continue providing programs that respond to their needs.”
She said the collaboration with Sage Clinics would also help extend the programme to more families across the UAE.
Dr Mahmoud Al Ali, Managing Partner at Sage Clinics, said changes in the way parents communicate with children and respond to their individual needs could make a significant difference.
“Parents play an essential role in their children’s growth and development, and small changes in communication styles and responding to a child’s needs can create a lasting impact,” he said.
“Our goal with this program is to equip families with practical, clinically informed strategies that can be applied in daily life.”
Al Jalila Foundation launched Ta’alouf in 2013 to support People of Determination and their families.
The programme is offered free of charge in Arabic and English and includes training sessions, events and community initiatives for parents, educators and caregivers.
It focuses on giving those supporting children practical skills and knowledge to encourage positive behaviour and respond to their developmental needs.
Al Jalila Foundation and Sage Clinics said further initiatives are planned to expand the programme and reach more families across the UAE.