Autumn’s new fashion forecast from sage silks to cobalt suits

Relaxed tailoring, bold colour and travel-ready bags bring fresh energy to the new season
Azi Atelier makes a good case for wearing colour softly this autumn. Its Sage silk co-ord comes in a muted green that sits somewhere between olive and silver, with just enough sheen to catch the light.
The loose-cut shirt does most of the talking. It has broad sleeves, an open neckline and a single fabric-covered button that draws the eye without crowding the look. Ankle-length trousers keep the shape clean, while an elastic waistband means comfort has clearly been taken into account.
There’s plenty you can do with it beyond the lookbook styling. Add sculptural earrings and heels for dinner, or wear the shirt open over a simple top for a more casual day out. The trousers would work just as well with a crisp white shirt.
It’s an outfit for the UAE’s gentler months, when you can finally enjoy getting dressed for a long lunch outdoors.
DKNY has put Iris Law and Amelia Gray together for its Fall 2026 campaign, and the pairing makes sense. They bring different energies to the clothes: Amelia has a sharp, pared-back style, while Iris gives them a more playful downtown feel. Photographed by Mikael Jansson across New York City, the campaign plays with matching looks while letting each woman wear them her own way.
That’s an idea worth borrowing as the new collections arrive in the UAE. If you’re drawn to a look on a runway or in a campaign, you don’t have to copy every detail. Start with the piece that catches your eye and work it into the clothes you already wear. DKNY’s pairing shows how much personality can change the feel of an outfit.
The New York setting gives the campaign its familiar DKNY energy, and Law and Gray make the twinning feel like something two friends might actually do. The result is a fall campaign with plenty to look at and a styling idea you can take home.
Tory Burch has brought dogs into the picture for Fall/Winter 2026, which is an excellent way to make us stop scrolling. Photographed by Jamie Hawkesworth in and around New York’s Central Park, the campaign features Alex Consani (pictured) , Awar Odhiang and Hejia Lee alongside a cast of canine companions. The idea comes from Tory’s own dogs, Chicken and Slim.
There’s a fashion point behind the charming company. The collection revisits classic pieces shaped by history and utility, then asks what happens when women wear them their own way. In the campaign, each model and dog has a distinct presence, giving the clothes a life beyond the studio.
For anyone browsing the new season’s collections in the UAE, that feels like a useful approach. A classic earns its place when you can make it feel like yours. And while the clothes deserve a closer look, we suspect the dogs will be getting plenty of attention too.
Mango’s new collection is full of pieces that will slip easily into your wardrobe, then give your usual outfits a little more personality. Take this look: a dark striped knit, a flash of red at the collar and cuffs, and wide-leg jeans that almost cover the shoes. You’ve probably worn some version of a jumper and jeans a hundred times. These proportions make it feel fresh again.
The short hem of the knit gives the generous denim room to move, while the thin white stripes keep the top looking crisp. That hint of red is the detail that catches your eye twice. Wear the outfit with flats for a weekend coffee, or add a heeled boot and a small bag if you’re heading out later.
Across the collection, Mango pairs soft tones with stronger prints and gives familiar essentials a sharper finish. For UAE wardrobes, where heavy winter dressing has limited use, this is an appealing way to pick up the season’s look one piece at a time.
TUMI has taken its Fall/Winter 2026 campaign to the Scottish Highlands, with Formula 1 driver Lando Norris and a fellow traveller making their way through the landscape. The scenery gives the bags a suitably dramatic backdrop, though we suspect they’d look just as good heading through Dubai airport.
This season, familiar TUMI styles arrive in colours drawn from the outdoors. Deep Pine appears across the 19 Degree, Harrison and Alpha ranges, while Alpine Green and Rosewood bring fresh options to Voyageur. Harrison gets woven leather details and a rich cognac finish, along with smaller bags for days when you can leave the suitcase at home.
The new Axis collection is one to look at if you like your everyday bag light, clean-lined and organised. It comes in four styles, with space designed for the things you actually carry. There are also new options for women, including the made-in-Italy Adatto Tote.
Mountain trip on the calendar or simply a busy week ahead? TUMI’s latest collection has a bag for both.
Marina Rinaldi’s latest look has a simple proposition: if you’re going to wear a suit, why not make it cobalt blue? The double-breasted blazer and wide-leg trousers in this image have the clean lines of classic tailoring, while the colour gives the whole outfit a lift. Pearl earrings and metallic sandals finish it off without competing for attention.
The look comes from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection, which takes its colours and textures from nature. Alongside this striking blue, there are greens, warm beige, pearl grey and white. Dandelions appear in prints, embroidery and macramé lace; pearls and curved lines turn up in the details. The range moves from blazers and shirt dresses to kaftans, with cotton, linen, silk and soft leather among the fabrics.
It’s an early look at next year’s collection, though this suit could make a case for itself right now. Wear the pieces together when you want to be seen, then give the blazer a second outing with jeans.
Burberry’s Summer 2027 show offers an early look at what the house has planned beyond the current fall collections. In this menswear look, a short cream jacket sits over stripes and loose dark trousers, with a soft cap and sneakers giving the tailoring an easy finish. It’s the kind of outfit that looks as though the wearer put it together himself.
Chief Creative Officer Daniel Lee has brought British textile artist Celia Birtwell into the collection. Her hand-drawn florals, faces and checks bring colour and a little eccentricity to Burberry’s familiar signatures. Elsewhere, trenches gain lighter fabrics and unexpected volume, while shirts, dresses and bags carry her prints and embroidery.
The show’s relaxed approach comes through clearly in this look. The jacket has shape without looking stiff, and the shorter cut works well with the wider trousers. For a UAE wardrobe, that’s a useful idea to take from the runway: one good lightweight jacket can change the feel of pieces you already own.
Thom Browne brings insects and flowers to his Spring 2027 runway. This white shirtdress carries pink, green and gold embellishment down the front, while winged shoes flash blue at the heels.
His precise tailoring meets embroidered grasshoppers, bees, beetles and butterflies on coats and skirts. Checks and tweeds give the playful details structure, with grasshopper-shaped clutches and butterfly-wing bags among the accessories.
Shown in New York this September, the collection looks ahead to spring. The shirtdress captures its appeal: a familiar shape given colour and sparkle to make you smile.