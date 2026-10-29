Dubai facility earns global recognition for energy efficiency and sustainable operations
Dubai: The Al Jalila Foundation building has received LEED Gold certification from the US Green Building Council (USGBC), recognising its efforts to improve energy efficiency, manage resources responsibly and reduce its environmental impact.
The certification was awarded under the LEED Existing Buildings: Operations and Maintenance (EBOM) rating system, a globally recognised standard that assesses the environmental performance of existing buildings. It evaluates factors such as energy and water consumption, waste management, indoor air quality and the health and comfort of occupants.
The achievement reflects the foundation's efforts to incorporate sustainable practices into its daily operations while supporting Dubai Health's vision of advancing health for humanity through care, learning, discovery and giving.
In 2024, the foundation launched a solar energy project in partnership with Positive Zero, a regional energy transition company. The initiative covers the installation, operation and maintenance of solar power systems across its buildings and parking facilities.
Mohammed Abdulghaffar Hussain, chairman of Positive Zero, presented the certification to Dr Amer Al Zarooni, chief executive officer of Al Jalila Foundation, during a visit by a Positive Zero delegation. Representatives from both organisations attended the presentation.
The building secured the certification following an assessment of its operational performance over 12 months. The evaluation examined energy and water consumption, waste management and indoor environmental quality.
During the assessment period, the building recorded water consumption of approximately 3.16 million gallons. Permanently installed meters helped monitor drinking water use and track consumption each month, supporting more effective resource management.
Several measures have also been introduced to improve energy efficiency. These include photovoltaic solar panels installed in parking areas, energy-efficient LED lighting connected to central controls, building management systems and the use of district cooling.
Waste management formed another part of the assessment. Dedicated areas were provided to store recyclable materials, including paper, cardboard, glass, plastic and metal. Batteries and lamps were stored separately to ensure their safe handling.
The foundation also tracked waste generation and the amount diverted from conventional disposal, helping improve recycling practices and reduce the volume of waste sent for disposal.
Indoor environmental quality was assessed through an occupant satisfaction survey and tests measuring carbon dioxide and total volatile organic compounds. The building also adopted documented green cleaning procedures, supported by checklists and regular floor cleaning.
Al Zarooni said the certification reflected Dubai Health's commitment to international standards in environmental sustainability and operational performance.
He said the foundation would continue to adopt solutions that reduce energy consumption, improve resource use and minimise its environmental footprint while providing a healthy and inspiring workplace for its employees.
David Auriau, chief executive officer of Positive Zero, said the achievement demonstrated the benefits of combining on-site solar power generation with energy-saving measures and smart building controls.
He added that integrated energy solutions could deliver measurable improvements in building performance while supporting the UAE's sustainability ambitions.