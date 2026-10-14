How to prepare your body as the UAE moves into cooler months

UAE doctors share practical steps to help you stay well throughout the cooler season
Dubai: As temperatures begin to ease across the UAE, residents can look forward to more comfortable outdoor activities. But the transition from summer to cooler months also brings health considerations that are easy to overlook, from changes in skin moisture to breathing difficulties triggered by cooler air and dust.
Doctors say seasonal changes may aggravate existing conditions rather than necessarily cause new illnesses. People with asthma, heart disease, and other chronic conditions should pay particular attention to changes in their symptoms, while families can benefit from maintaining healthy routines, staying hydrated, and keeping vaccinations up to date.
Here is what UAE doctors recommend to help residents prepare for the months ahead.
For Dr. Saumya Johnson, specialist family medicine at Prime Medical Centre King Faisal Road Sharjah, preparing for the cooler months starts with everyday preventive measures.
Seasonal changes may coincide with asthma flare-ups, sinusitis, headaches, dry skin, eczema, and dehydration. Children, older adults, and people with asthma, diabetes, or heart disease may be more vulnerable to complications.
“Prevention is the best approach to staying healthy during seasonal changes. Residents should get their annual flu vaccination, keep other recommended vaccinations up to date, drink sufficient water, eat a balanced diet and maintain regular physical activity,” Johnson told Gulf News.
Good hygiene has been another important part of prevention. Frequent handwashing, adequate indoor ventilation, and sufficient sleep can help reduce the risk of infections. Parents should encourage children to practise good hygiene and stay home when they are unwell.
Johnson has cautioned against taking antibiotics unnecessarily. Most common respiratory infections are viral, meaning antibiotics will not treat the underlying cause.
Residents should seek medical advice for a persistent fever, worsening cough, or unusual symptoms. Breathing difficulties and chest pain require urgent medical attention. Those living with chronic illnesses should continue their prescribed medications and attend regular medical check-ups.
“Seasonal changes should not affect our commitment to good health. Simple preventive measures, timely vaccination, adequate hydration, balanced nutrition and early medical attention can help families stay healthy throughout the year.”
According to Dr. Rohit Jacob, specialist internal medicine at Aster Clinic Business Bay, it is important to recognise when cooler weather affects an existing medical condition, particularly asthma or heart and lung disease.
Temperature changes and exposure to cold air can trigger coughing, wheezing, and breathlessness in people with asthma, especially when the condition is not well controlled. Cold exposure can also place additional strain on the heart. However, he has warned against directly comparing the UAE's relatively mild winter with the colder conditions examined in studies from other countries.
Jacob has pointed to skin problems such as dryness and eczema, which can worsen when changes in temperature affect the skin's protective barrier.
“The best preparation is to focus on consistent, healthy habits. Make time for regular exercise and adequate sleep. The recommended duration is around seven to nine hours for most adults. Short sleep is associated with a higher risk of respiratory infections, while regular physical activity can help reduce their frequency and severity,” shared Jacob.
He has recommended arranging the annual flu vaccination rather than waiting until illness becomes widespread. Although the vaccine does not protect against every seasonal infection, it can reduce the risk of influenza and flu-related hospital admissions.
For people with asthma or heart conditions, recurring wheezing, chest tightness, or unusual breathlessness should not simply be dismissed as a reaction to the weather. These symptoms deserve medical assessment.
Meanwhile, Dr. Abdalkarim Nassar, consultant pulmonology and internal medicine at Medcare Shaikh Saqr Al Qasimi Hospital Sharjah, has advised residents to pay attention to hydration, skincare, and environmental conditions as the weather becomes more suitable for outdoor activities.
One common oversight is drinking less water because cooler temperatures reduce the sensation of thirst. Residents who exercise or spend extended periods outdoors should continue drinking water throughout the day.
Changing humidity levels and indoor air conditioning can also contribute to dry, itchy skin and eczema flare-ups. Applying moisturiser regularly can help reduce dryness and irritation. People with arthritis or other joint conditions may experience stiffness or discomfort, which should be assessed if it persists or affects daily activities.
“The change in temperature offers a good opportunity to walk outdoors, exercise regularly, and spend more time being physically active. However, it is important to dress appropriately, especially during early mornings and evenings when temperatures can be noticeably lower,” said Nassar.
Environmental awareness has been equally important. Residents should check weather forecasts and air-quality conditions before outdoor activities, particularly on days when dust levels are high. Sun protection should also remain part of the daily routine, as UV exposure continues to be a concern in the UAE during cooler months.
People with asthma, eczema, or other chronic conditions should review their management plans with their doctors, especially if they tend to experience seasonal flare-ups. Persistent coughing, breathing difficulties, unusual fatigue, or recurring discomfort should be assessed by a healthcare professional.
Preparing for cooler weather does not require a complete lifestyle overhaul. Instead, doctors have recommended paying attention to the basics including maintaining a balanced diet, drinking enough water, getting sufficient sleep, exercising regularly, and following prescribed treatments.
Keeping vaccinations up to date and recognising symptoms that persist or worsen can also help residents take action before health problems become more serious.
For UAE residents, the goal is to enjoy the cooler months while remaining attentive to the body's needs. Consistent healthy habits and timely medical advice can make the seasonal transition easier to manage.