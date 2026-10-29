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Summer won't let go: Why is the UAE still so hot and humid?

October is ending, but lingering heat and humidity keep the summer feeling alive

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The calendar may say autumn, but stepping outside still feels like summer. Warm afternoons, sticky evenings and persistent humidity have left UAE residents wondering when the long-awaited cooler weather will finally arrive.
The calendar may say autumn, but stepping outside still feels like summer. Warm afternoons, sticky evenings and persistent humidity have left UAE residents wondering when the long-awaited cooler weather will finally arrive.
Gulf News archives

Dubai: As October draws to a close, summer still seems determined to overstay its welcome. Autumn has arrived on the calendar, but summer has not quite packed its bags.

The calendar may say autumn, yet stepping outside can still feel uncomfortably hot. Warm afternoons, sticky evenings and persistent humidity have left residents wondering why the long-awaited cooler weather is taking so long to arrive.

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The explanation lies partly in the UAE's desert climate, the lingering warmth of the Arabian Gulf and the seasonal transition from summer to winter, which rarely happens overnight.

Even as daytime temperatures gradually decline, humidity can make the air feel considerably warmer than the thermometer suggests, particularly in coastal cities such as Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

The Arabian Gulf plays a major role in prolonging the discomfort. After months of intense sunshine, its waters retain heat well into autumn, supplying moisture to the atmosphere. When humid sea breezes move inland, they can leave coastal areas feeling particularly muggy, even after sunset.

Research published in the scientific journal Communications Earth & Environment found that humid heat along the southern Arabian Gulf coast can be particularly intense during the evening and at night, when moisture-laden sea breezes affect coastal communities.

This year, however, there is another factor: temperatures have been running above their usual October levels.

Recent maximum temperatures across the UAE have ranged between 37°C and 43°C, with some areas recording readings around 4°C above normal, according to recent weather reports. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) puts the country's average October temperature at 29.7°C.

The developing El Niño climate phenomenon has also attracted attention. The NCM expects it to influence weather patterns through the coming winter, potentially bringing near to above-average temperatures and rainfall.

However, climate specialists caution against blaming El Niño alone. Its direct influence on Gulf temperatures is relatively weak, while background climate warming, regional atmospheric circulation and temperatures in the Arabian Gulf and Arabian Sea also play important roles.

So, when will the UAE finally feel like winter?

There is some relief in sight, although residents may need to be patient.

According to the NCM's forecast for Thursday, October 29, temperatures could still reach 39°C inland and 37°C in coastal areas, while humidity could climb to 90 per cent in some coastal locations.

The forecast also indicates possible rainfall in northern and eastern areas, with chances of showers continuing in eastern regions until Monday, November 2. Humid nights and early mornings could bring mist or fog.

The gradual seasonal cooling is expected to become more noticeable during November, particularly in the evenings and early mornings, although warm afternoons may persist.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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