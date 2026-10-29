October is ending, but lingering heat and humidity keep the summer feeling alive
Dubai: As October draws to a close, summer still seems determined to overstay its welcome. Autumn has arrived on the calendar, but summer has not quite packed its bags.
The calendar may say autumn, yet stepping outside can still feel uncomfortably hot. Warm afternoons, sticky evenings and persistent humidity have left residents wondering why the long-awaited cooler weather is taking so long to arrive.
The explanation lies partly in the UAE's desert climate, the lingering warmth of the Arabian Gulf and the seasonal transition from summer to winter, which rarely happens overnight.
Even as daytime temperatures gradually decline, humidity can make the air feel considerably warmer than the thermometer suggests, particularly in coastal cities such as Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.
The Arabian Gulf plays a major role in prolonging the discomfort. After months of intense sunshine, its waters retain heat well into autumn, supplying moisture to the atmosphere. When humid sea breezes move inland, they can leave coastal areas feeling particularly muggy, even after sunset.
Research published in the scientific journal Communications Earth & Environment found that humid heat along the southern Arabian Gulf coast can be particularly intense during the evening and at night, when moisture-laden sea breezes affect coastal communities.
This year, however, there is another factor: temperatures have been running above their usual October levels.
Recent maximum temperatures across the UAE have ranged between 37°C and 43°C, with some areas recording readings around 4°C above normal, according to recent weather reports. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) puts the country's average October temperature at 29.7°C.
The developing El Niño climate phenomenon has also attracted attention. The NCM expects it to influence weather patterns through the coming winter, potentially bringing near to above-average temperatures and rainfall.
However, climate specialists caution against blaming El Niño alone. Its direct influence on Gulf temperatures is relatively weak, while background climate warming, regional atmospheric circulation and temperatures in the Arabian Gulf and Arabian Sea also play important roles.
There is some relief in sight, although residents may need to be patient.
According to the NCM's forecast for Thursday, October 29, temperatures could still reach 39°C inland and 37°C in coastal areas, while humidity could climb to 90 per cent in some coastal locations.
The forecast also indicates possible rainfall in northern and eastern areas, with chances of showers continuing in eastern regions until Monday, November 2. Humid nights and early mornings could bring mist or fog.
The gradual seasonal cooling is expected to become more noticeable during November, particularly in the evenings and early mornings, although warm afternoons may persist.