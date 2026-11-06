Kimmarie Johnson dies at 50: 90210 actress was diagnosed with heart aneurysm condition

Hollywood mourns Kimmarie Johnson, actress and entrepreneur, dead at age 50
Hills, 90210 and Dude, Where’s My Car?, has died at 50.
According to her family, Johnson died on November 4 after doctors diagnosed a “heart aneurysm condition” following an October 27 medical emergency at her Los Angeles home. Her niece, Rhonda Scott, told TMZ that Johnson was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Hospital after the “heart event,” and that she passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon. ‘
In a statement to People, Scott said her aunt “radiated a light so strong and bright,” adding that the family would continue to honor her life
From Pittsburgh to Hollywood
Born Kim Marie Johnson in Pittsburgh, she was the youngest child of Edward Frank Johnson and Caroline Ella Johnson, and grew up in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania. She studied elementary education and child psychology at California University of Pennsylvania before relocating to New York City. After college, she worked as a flight attendant on international routes, and it was during that time she was signed as a model.
Johnson also competed in pageants. She was crowned Miss Pennsylvania USA in 1993 and reached the finals at Miss USA.
A screen career spanning two decades
Johnson made her television debut that same year on an episode of “Beverly Hills, 90210.” She went on to appear in the series “V.I.P.” and in the films “Dude, Where’s My Car?,” “Legacy” and “The Summer of Massacre.” Her other credits included independent films such as “Break A Leg,” “Gang Warz,” “Spanish Fly” and “Shadow Fury.” Her final acting credit was a 2017 episode of “Tucker’s War.”
Life Beyond the Screen
After her son was born in 2003, Johnson stepped away from her career for several years. She returned to performing, and between 2007 and 2010 took on several lead stage roles, including in an adaptation of “A Christmas Carol.”
In 2011, she founded the skincare company SkinGlow by Kimmarie, which she continued to run until her death. Earlier this year, she was photographed at the Los Angeles premiere of “Michael,” one of her final public appearances.
Johnson is survived by her son, Cameron, 23.