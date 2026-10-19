Research has reported associations between intensive smartphone use and hand or wrist discomfort. A published case report titled Cellular Phone Overuse as A Cause for Trapeziometacarpal Osteoarthritis: A Two Case Report, for example, described a 33-year-old woman who developed wrist pain after using her smartphone for several hours a day. An MRI showed inflammation around the joint at the base of her thumb, swelling in the surrounding soft tissues and changes in the underlying bone.