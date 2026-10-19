Repetitive movements and a constant grip can strain the muscles
If your mother ever warned you about using your phone too much, she might have been onto something.
“You will hurt your hands at this rate. They’ll turn into claws,” my mother had once warned me, invoking the image of Matthew Perry's Chandler Bing’s hand cramping into a claw after hours of playing Pac-Man in Friends. At the time, I dismissed it as another maternal warning.
And like everyone else in the age of the internet, I read a little too much on Reddit and saw a lot of reels.
So, what's real? Well, the hours of scrolling, texting and holding a phone can indeed, leave your fingers aching and your thumbs sore. Yet, that does that mean your smartphone could give you arthritis?
Not quite, say UAE specialists. While prolonged phone use can strain the hands, wrists, muscles and tendons, there is insufficient scientific evidence to establish that it directly causes osteoarthritis or rheumatoid arthritis. The distinction matters because pain caused by repetitive movements is not the same as a condition that damages or inflames the joints.
“The problem is not simply the amount of time spent on a phone, but the weight of these phones, how we hold it and use our hands,” says Dr Tania Sultana Memon, Rheumatology Specialist at NMC Royal Hospital DIP Dubai and a member of the Middle East Arthritis Foundation.
The repeated tapping, swiping and stretching the thumb across the screen, does place mechanical stress on the joints and surrounding soft tissue. And, when you hold a large phone in your hand for a long time, there is a chance of increased muscular fatigue and discomfort, although phone weight alone has not been established as a cause of arthritis, she emphasises.
The same applies to spending long hours typing on a laptop, using a mouse or repeatedly performing the same hand movements without taking breaks.
“The concern is less about occasional phone use and more about prolonged, repetitive movements without adequate rest,” says Dr Chaitanya D, Consultant Orthopaedic, Hand and Microsurgeon at Medcare Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital.
So, while you may not need to give up your phone, persistent hand pain is worth paying attention to. Here is what doctors want you to know.
A heavier or larger phone may require more effort to hold securely, particularly when using one hand. This can increase muscular fatigue and discomfort, although phone weight alone has not been established as a cause of arthritis. The same applies to spending long hours typing on a laptop, using a mouse or repeatedly performing the same hand movements without taking breaks...
Sore hands after a long stretch of scrolling or texting don’t necessarily mean arthritis. Repetitive movements and a constant grip can strain the muscles and irritate the tendons around the thumb and wrist, and that kind of discomfort often settles with rest.
Arthritis is a different matter. It involves inflammation of or damage to the joints, and it can stem from many factors, including age, genetics, old injuries and underlying medical conditions.
“Phone-related strain often develops after long periods of scrolling, texting, gaming or holding a device,” says Dr Memon. "People may notice aching around the thumb and wrist or discomfort when moving their fingers. This may ease with rest and by reducing repetitive movements.”
Osteoarthritis tends to make itself felt during everyday tasks such as gripping objects, opening jars or turning keys. The joints may stiffen after rest, and hard, bony bumps can form around the finger joints or at the base of the thumb. Morning stiffness usually wears off within half an hour.
Rheumatoid arthritis is a different condition altogether: an autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system attacks the joints, causing inflammation. “It can lead to persistent pain, swelling, warmth and morning stiffness that lasts longer, often affecting several joints in both hands,” says Dr Memon. Some people also feel unusually tired.
As the symptoms overlap, the type of pain alone can’t reveal its cause. If the discomfort lingers, your joints swell or morning stiffness drags on, see a doctor rather than blaming your phone.
Think about how you use your phone. Your thumb does most of the work: typing messages, scrolling through social media, steadying the device, stretching across the screen. Repeat those movements for hours and the muscles and tendons around it can start to protest.
As Dr Memon explains, mobile gaming asks even more of the hand, with its long stretches of tight gripping and rapid-fire thumb taps. People who already have osteoarthritis at the base of the thumb may also find prolonged texting or gripping uncomfortable.
“The thumb is particularly involved in smartphone use because it performs many of the repetitive movements needed for scrolling, typing and navigating the screen,” says Dr Chaitanya.
The answer isn’t to give up your phone. Switching hands, resting the device on a surface or in your palm instead of clutching it, and taking regular breaks can all ease the load on the same overworked muscles and tendons.
As both Dr Memon and Dr Chaitanya explain: The amount of time you spend on your phone matters, but it is not the only factor. How you hold the device, the movements you repeat and whether you take breaks can all influence how much strain your hands experience.
Research has reported associations between intensive smartphone use and hand or wrist discomfort. A published case report titled Cellular Phone Overuse as A Cause for Trapeziometacarpal Osteoarthritis: A Two Case Report, for example, described a 33-year-old woman who developed wrist pain after using her smartphone for several hours a day. An MRI showed inflammation around the joint at the base of her thumb, swelling in the surrounding soft tissues and changes in the underlying bone.
However, a single case report cannot prove that smartphone use caused these changes or establish the long-term risk of arthritis. Similarly, studies reporting associations between screen use and musculoskeletal symptoms do not necessarily demonstrate that one causes the other.
“Long-term joint health is influenced by several factors, including age, family history, previous injuries, joint structure and underlying medical conditions,” says Dr Chaitanya.
There is therefore an important distinction between discomfort associated with repetitive use and evidence of permanent joint damage. Smartphone use may aggravate existing symptoms or contribute to overuse problems, but it has not been established as a direct cause of osteoarthritis or rheumatoid arthritis.
Even if excessive smartphone use did not cause the underlying condition, repetitive movements and sustained gripping can make already painful joints more uncomfortable.
"The repeated thumb movements, sustained gripping and pressure around sensitive joints may increase pain or stiffness, particularly during periods when symptoms are already active,” says Dr Chaitanya.
Dr Memon, highlights the importance of recognising symptoms that may indicate an underlying condition. “While smartphones do not cause JIA, they may make hand movements more uncomfortable for children already living with the condition,” she says.
Juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) is an inflammatory condition that develops before the age of 16 and can cause joint pain, swelling and stiffness. Previous hand or wrist injuries and existing tendon problems can also make prolonged phone use uncomfortable.
People with arthritis do not necessarily need to stop using their phones. Supporting the device with both hands, using voice typing and taking regular breaks can reduce the demands on the thumbs and fingers.
“If phone use repeatedly triggers pain or swelling, a doctor or hand therapist can suggest suitable modifications based on the individual's condition,” says Dr Chaitanya.
Persistent pain, swelling or stiffness should be assessed rather than automatically attributed to screen time.
The thumb is particularly involved in smartphone use because it performs many of the repetitive movements needed for scrolling, typing and navigating the screen. It also helps maintain a grip on the device, sometimes for extended periods. This combination of repeated movement and sustained positioning can place strain on the muscles, tendons and joints around the thumb and wrist....
You do not have to abandon your smartphone to look after your hands. Small changes to everyday habits can help reduce repetitive strain.
1. Take regular breaks. Pause during long periods of scrolling, texting or gaming. Brief breaks give the muscles and tendons time to recover from repeated movements.
2. Change your grip. Avoid holding the phone tightly in one hand for extended periods. Support it with both hands or rest it on a surface when possible.
3. Alternate hands. Try not to rely on the same thumb for every movement. Varying how you use the device can reduce the repeated demands placed on one area.
4. Use voice typing. Dictating messages instead of typing them can reduce repetitive thumb movements, particularly when responding to long messages or writing for work.
5. Keep your wrists comfortable. Avoid holding your phone at awkward angles for long periods. A phone stand can help when watching videos or reading, reducing the need to grip the device continuously.
6. Move between periods of screen use. Gentle finger and wrist movements, stretching and regular physical activity can support mobility and general musculoskeletal health. Do not force movements through pain, and seek advice if a particular exercise makes symptoms worse.
Nutrition also plays a role in overall bone and muscle health. A balanced diet containing adequate protein, calcium, vitamin D and other essential nutrients supports these tissues, although no specific food can prevent arthritis.
For children and teenagers, parents can encourage breaks from devices, outdoor play and activities that involve different kinds of movement. Employers can also help by promoting ergonomic workstations and regular breaks during prolonged computer use.
Occasional discomfort after prolonged phone use may settle with rest and changes to your habits. Pain that persists, repeatedly returns, worsens or interferes with everyday activities should not automatically be blamed on screen time.
Both specialists advise seeking medical attention for symptoms such as:
Persistent swelling, warmth or tenderness around the finger or wrist joints.
Morning stiffness lasting more than 30 minutes, particularly when several joints are affected.
Pain or swelling involving several small joints, especially on both sides of the body.
Increasing difficulty bending or straightening the fingers, gripping objects or using the thumb normally.
Numbness, tingling, reduced sensation or persistent weakness in the hand.
Unexplained fatigue accompanying ongoing joint inflammation.
A joint that suddenly becomes very painful, hot and swollen, particularly when accompanied by fever, requires urgent medical assessment. Significant injury, deformity or sudden loss of sensation or function also warrants prompt attention.
A doctor can examine the affected joints, assess the pattern of symptoms and determine whether blood tests or imaging are needed. Not everyone requires extensive investigations, but persistent symptoms should be evaluated to distinguish repetitive strain from arthritis, nerve problems or other conditions.
Early recognition is particularly important for inflammatory arthritis, as timely treatment can help protect joint function.