Beyond 'old age': Why arthritis is striking young adults in the UAE

This delay is highly problematic because permanent joint damage can set in within the first few months of active, untreated inflammatory disease. Many young residents turn to over-the-counter painkillers, heavy massages, or unverified lifestyle trends, hoping the issue is just temporary fatigue. We must shift the public narrative: joint swelling is an internal alarm system, not an inconvenience to be ignored. Young adults need to know that a rheumatologist, not a general practitioner or a fitness trainer, is the right specialist to evaluate chronic joint discomfort.