Authorities question family members and witnesses to establish the circumstances
Dubai: A young Egyptian man has reportedly died by suicide after losing money through online gambling in Giza, prompting prosecutors to launch an investigation into the circumstances of his death.
Police received a report that the young man had been found dead in the Saft Al Laban neighbourhood. Preliminary investigations suggested that he had been experiencing severe psychological distress following financial losses incurred through betting on an online game.
According to Egyptian media reports, prosecutors in Boulaq Al Dakrour ordered the examination of the man’s mobile phone to trace his financial transactions and establish how much money he had lost through online betting.
Investigators also ordered a review of surveillance footage from the surrounding area to rule out any criminal involvement.
The man’s family and witnesses were summoned for questioning about his mental health, financial difficulties and the circumstances leading up to his death.
Prosecutors authorised the burial following a forensic examination and instructed police to expedite their investigations.
The exact amount of money the man lost has yet to be disclosed, and authorities have not reached a final conclusion on the circumstances of his death.
Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population provides confidential mental health support through its hotline, 16328, for people experiencing psychological distress or thoughts of self-harm.