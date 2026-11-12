Woman allegedly poisoned family dinner after repeated disputes with husband
Dubai: Egyptian police have arrested a woman accused of poisoning her husband and two children to death after allegedly putting a toxic substance in a dinner intended to kill her husband following repeated marital disputes.
The woman allegedly admitted that she had intended to kill her husband because she was tired of their frequent disagreements, but claimed she had not meant to harm their two children, who unexpectedly joined their father for dinner.
The three fell seriously ill after eating the meal and were rushed to Al Warraq Hospital in Giza, where they died despite attempts to save their lives.
According to local media reports, the deaths raised suspicions of foul play after investigators discovered that the wife, who had been at home with the family, had shown no symptoms of poisoning.
The Giza detectives launched an investigation after receiving a hospital report that the father and his two children had been admitted in critical condition following a meal.
Although several months had passed since the deaths, investigators continued gathering evidence concerning the woman's relationship with her husband and his relatives.
The investigation proceeded alongside a lengthy inquiry by the Public Prosecution aimed at establishing the circumstances surrounding the three deaths.
The woman was subsequently arrested, with investigators alleging that she had deliberately poisoned her husband's food but had not anticipated that her children would share the meal.