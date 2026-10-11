Prosecutors order 4-day detention as forensic examination probes deaths of three siblings
Dubai: Egyptian prosecutors have ordered a mother detained for four days pending an investigation into the deaths of her three children, who drowned in a canal in Minya governorate, after authorities said the circumstances raised suspicions of possible criminal involvement.
The three siblings, aged between 18 months and eight years, drowned in the Ibrahimia Canal near Ezbet Dawoud in Samalut district, according to local media reports.
The victims were identified as Hadeer Youssef Abdullah, 5, her 18-month-old brother Adham and their eight-year-old brother Abdullah.
River rescue teams initially recovered the bodies of Hadeer and Adham. Abdullah's body was found several hours later after currents carried him some distance from the site where the children were reported to have drowned.
Prosecutors ordered the mother detained for four days while investigators seek to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
Preliminary inquiries found that the mother was with the children at the time of the incident, according to local reports. Investigators are also examining witness accounts alleging that she had previously threatened to get rid of the children.
Authorities are looking into reports of repeated marital disputes between the mother and her husband as part of the investigation. No determination has been made that she was responsible for the children's deaths.
The children's bodies were transferred to Minya University Hospital morgue for forensic examinations aimed at establishing the precise causes and circumstances of their deaths.
Security authorities have filed a report on the incident, while prosecutors are awaiting forensic findings as the investigation continues.