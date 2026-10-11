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Egypt mother detained after three children drown in Minya canal

Prosecutors order 4-day detention as forensic examination probes deaths of three siblings

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Egyptian mother detained as authorities investigate the tragic drowning of her three children in Minya canal under suspicious circumstances.
Egyptian mother detained as authorities investigate the tragic drowning of her three children in Minya canal under suspicious circumstances.

Dubai: Egyptian prosecutors have ordered a mother detained for four days pending an investigation into the deaths of her three children, who drowned in a canal in Minya governorate, after authorities said the circumstances raised suspicions of possible criminal involvement.

The three siblings, aged between 18 months and eight years, drowned in the Ibrahimia Canal near Ezbet Dawoud in Samalut district, according to local media reports.

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The victims were identified as Hadeer Youssef Abdullah, 5, her 18-month-old brother Adham and their eight-year-old brother Abdullah.

River rescue teams initially recovered the bodies of Hadeer and Adham. Abdullah's body was found several hours later after currents carried him some distance from the site where the children were reported to have drowned.

Prosecutors ordered the mother detained for four days while investigators seek to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Preliminary inquiries found that the mother was with the children at the time of the incident, according to local reports. Investigators are also examining witness accounts alleging that she had previously threatened to get rid of the children.

Authorities are looking into reports of repeated marital disputes between the mother and her husband as part of the investigation. No determination has been made that she was responsible for the children's deaths.

The children's bodies were transferred to Minya University Hospital morgue for forensic examinations aimed at establishing the precise causes and circumstances of their deaths.

Security authorities have filed a report on the incident, while prosecutors are awaiting forensic findings as the investigation continues.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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